Chiefs Add Another Weapon, Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad
Fresh off of their fifth straight win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, the Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a two-time Pro Bowler to their practice squad this afternoon. After being released by the Denver Broncos last week, veteran tailback Melvin Gordon III is expected to ...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Mike Purcell calls out Russell Wilson during loss to Panthers, results in sideline blowup
The Denver Broncos' season has gone by the wayside, which only exasperated after Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers. Denver was supposed to compete for the AFC West and make a Super Bowl run after acquiring Russell Wilson, as the franchise had its first franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning -- or so they thought.
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
lastwordonsports.com
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: Running Backs to Stash (Week 13)
It’s important to know the top waiver wire targets for each week of the fantasy football season. We’ll certainly have you covered with our robust waiver wire advice each and every week. Beyond the top targets, though, there is benefit to improving your bench and stashing players that are forecasted to increase in value. We’ll also be a great resource for these waiver wire stashes. Here’s a look at players you should consider stashing this week.
The real reason behind Zach Wilson’s struggles for Jets
Zach Wilson was recently benched by the New York Jets. The QB led the team to a winning record, but struggled from an individual standpoint throughout the 2022 season. However, it was revealed that Wilson has been dealing with a case of the yips since last year, per Dov Kleiman, Ian Rapoport, and Albert Breer.
Melvin Gordon lands on rival team’s practice squad
The Denver Broncos cut Melvin Gordon last week, and he already has a new home. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. From there, Pelissero expects Gordon to be elevated to the active roster soon. Gordon was cut...
CBS Sports
Week 12 overreactions, reality checks: Lamar Jackson part of Ravens' late-game issues? Washington in playoffs?
The NFL continues to showcase an immense amount of parity -- or mediocrity -- around the league this year as more upsets happened in a Sunday slate with a bunch of exciting games. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns had huge victories over the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, altering the playoff picture as the league is set to shift into December.
Bills reuniting with former wide receiver
The Buffalo Bills are kicking it back to Josh Allen’s sophomore season. Buffalo announced on Saturday that they have reunited with wide receiver John Brown. The eight-year NFL veteran Brown will be joining the Bills’ practice squad. Brown, 32, played for the Bills for two seasons from 2019...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
NBC Sports
Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads
Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
NBC Sports
Mitchell avoids serious injury, likely to miss multiple weeks
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers believe running back Elijah Mitchell avoided a long-term knee injury on Sunday. Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints early in the third quarter with what coach Kyle Shanahan said was an injury to the medial-collateral ligament. The injury...
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 12 Running Back Rankings: Samaje Perine, Rachaad White are must-starts
There are going to be some new names near the top of the running back rankings in Fantasy Football, at least for Week 12. The most notable one is probably Samaje Perine, who comes in as RB15 for me heading into Sunday with Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out. Perine will...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
Veteran NFL Running Back Benched On Sunday
A veteran NFL running back is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon's game. James Robinson, the 24-year-old New York Jets running back, will not be playing on Sunday. The Jets have made the veteran running back inactive for this afternoon's game. "RB James Robinson is INACTIVE -- a healthy scratch. Rookie...
