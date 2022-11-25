Read full article on original website
Related
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
7 best shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu (Nov. 24-27)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Andor finale, Wednesday and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Is ‘Yellowstone’ the Next ‘Law & Order’? A Hard Look at the Taylorverse and What It Means for TV
Remember when streaming was a boutique service? When Jenji Kohan’s productions were given a long, healthy life instead of fast-tracked for cancellation? Sure, there are still a number of specialty pluses — AMC+, Apple TV+, Shudder — but in accordance with corporate mandates, the name-brand streamers are expanding to court as wide an audience as possible. Netflix is pumping out reality TV, holiday movies, and plenty of true crime. Disney+ attracts the masses with worldwide brands like Marvel and Star Wars. Blockbusters have migrated from movie screens to SVOD, and even broadcast’s biggest hit (the NFL) is now a streaming...
Viewers left in tears after watching new Netflix thriller based on popular book
Heartbreak, mystery and murder - this new literary adaptation on Netflix has it all, and viewers have been left in tears after it arrived on the streaming service in the US last week. If you're a fan of the equally hard-hitting BBC drama Normal People, then you'll probably recognise Daisy...
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2022
It’s time to get the hot cocoa boiling and the holiday decorations up! It’s almost December and nearly every streaming service has consumers covered with both seasonal content and new shows to carry them into the new year. Amazon’s Prime Video service has a few new series debuting, including “Riches.” Starring Deborah Ayorinde, from “Them,” the series is described as “a high-stakes family drama about the exploits of the stylish, privileged, and super-successful Richards siblings vying for control over the family business.” The streamer also brings actor John Krasinski back into the world of Tom Clancy with the third season of...
Roku just got a ton of new free content — here’s what you can stream now
The Roku Channel, which offers a ton of free ad-supported TV content, just got 36 new channels. Here's everything you need to know.
Engadget
Hulu with Live TV adds 14 new channels ahead of next month's price increase
Notable additions include the Weather Channel and Hallmark Channel. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. Hulu is adding 14 new channels to its Live TV offering, the Disney-owned streaming service . Five of the additions – the Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama – are already available to watch, with the remaining nine (most of them Vevo music channels) joining the service on December 1st.
Thought Catalog
What Netflix’s ‘1899’ Tells Us About The Future Of Series Like ‘The OA’
Netflix’s 1899 is a peace-offering to an audience formerly known as “disgruntled OA fans”, once dismissed by the streaming giant on the alleged basis of niche taste but who now seem to represent a growing demand for an emerging genre with a business case. The latest from...
SheKnows
Cancelled Soap Finds New Life On Amazon
The Golden Age of soaps may be over, but it’s hard to deny that we live in a gilded era of entertainment. Network television, cable channels catering to every interest, streaming services everywhere we look — there really is something out there for everyone. And even better, it’s...
CNBC
These are the best Black Friday streaming deals from Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and more
Streaming is getting more expensive, but there are still some good deals to be had this Black Friday. While the major streamers have increased their prices lately — earlier this year Netflix increased the price of its standard tier from $13.99 per month to $15.49 per month, and Disney Plus will be raising its prices from $7.99 to $10.99 on Dec. 8 — some content platforms are still looking to draw subscribers with bargain basement sign-up offers.
digitalspy.com
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire lands next movie role
Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire has landed her next lead movie role in an upcoming thriller. Hampshire is set to star in Caitlin Cronenberg’s directorial debut Humane, which has, according to Deadline, already finished filming. The film, which is described as an "environment-themed thriller", will star Hampshire alongside This...
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 — promos for next episode and everything we know about the Christopher Meloni-led series
Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 is officially in full swing. Here’s everything we know about the crime drama.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
RS Recommends: This Philo Deal Lets You Stream 70+ Live TV Channels for Just $25
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With so many new TV shows and movies set to release this year, having access to a streaming service that packs it all is almost a necessity. Philo is one such streaming service, right now, the streaming site is offering a live TV subscription for cheaper than any other competitor online. New Philo users can get access to more than 70 TV channels, plus on-demand movies and shows for just $25 a month. The deal makes Philo cheaper than...
New Movies On Streaming: ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Black Adam,’ + More
Is there such a thing as too many good movies all coming out in the same week? The new movies on VOD this week are chock-full of big names in everything from family-friendly hits like Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, to blockbuster action movies like Black Adam and The Woman King. (Not to mention the fact that there are several more movies out now that we don’t even have time to go into detail about, but all of them feature stellar ensemble casts, including Poker Face, The Estate, and Armageddon Time.)
Comments / 0