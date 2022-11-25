Read full article on original website
Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss
Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
Hugh Freeze hired: Robby Ashford shares welcome message to Auburn's new head coach
Hugh Freeze will be the new Auburn head coach. QB1 on The Plains appears to be excited by the big news. Auburn QB Robby Ashford was quick to welcome his new head coach via social media on Monday. “Welcome to the Plains, let’s get to work we’ve got unfinished business...
Luke Altmyer announces decision about Ole Miss future
Luke Altmyer thanked Ole Miss on Monday, but the quarterback also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer, a sophomore from Starkville, Mississippi, said he loved his teammates, coaches and the Oxford community. Coming out of high school, Altmyer was rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.
Sports director Jon Sokoloff responds to Lane Kiffin's public frustration of his sourced reports
Sports director Jon Sokoloff reported earlier this week that Lane Kiffin was expected to step down from his position at Ole Miss on Friday to take the Auburn head coaching job. That has not proven to be true, as Kiffin now reportedly has a new mega-deal in place to remain...
Why Lane Kiffin opted to stay at Ole Miss over Auburn, per report
Lane Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss over taking the Auburn job. He’s reiterated that multiple times, and he made it official Saturday morning, per multiple reports, by telling the Rebels staff and players he plans to stick with them. Now, the Tigers have moved to Hugh Freeze being...
Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report
Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze: Live Coverage
Hugh Freeze salary said to be $6.5 million per year. According to Pete Thamel, Hugh Freeze will be getting a six-year contract with an average of $6.5 million per year. With the recent new contract at Liberty, Freeze was set to make just under $5 million per year.
First and 10: Hugh Freeze, Auburn and social media. What could go wrong, right?
If the goal at Auburn, above all else and forever, isn’t winning, Bryan Harsin would still be employed. So let’s use that as our foundation for the mental gymnastics on each side of the hiring Hugh Freeze argument, and move forward with reality. Auburn needs to win football...
Hugh Freeze reaction: Social media abuzz with criticism as Liberty struggles while Auburn rumors swirl
Multiple reports that have surfaced in the last 24 hours indicate that Hugh Freeze is likely to be named the next head coach at Auburn. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Tigers have been is discussion with Freeze for several weeks and that a formal offer could be extended after Auburn’s season finale with Alabama today.
Brenton Williams, talented 2023 edge rusher, reveals SEC commitment
Brenton Williams is an Opelika, Alabama, native and isn’t straying too far from home for his college football career. On Monday, Williams, a 3-star edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class, took to Twitter to reveal his college decision. As you can see below, the 6-4, 245-pound defender announced...
Robby Ashford reveals he played through painful injury since Mizzou game
It’s been a difficult season for quarterback Robby Ashford and the Auburn Tigers for a host of reasons, including one that just recently came to light. Ashford said after the 49-27 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl that he had been playing with a sprained AC joint that he sustained in the second half of the 17-14 overtime win over Missouri all the way back on Sept. 24 but that he had not said anything about it publicly because he didn’t want opponents to attack it.
Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return
Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
