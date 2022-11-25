ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie explains why he's glad Lane Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss

Matt Barrie called the Egg Bowl and Thursday and had a chance to get acclimated with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin during the leadup to and coverage of the game. Barrie said on his Sunday show, “Sunday Bloody Sunday” that he’s glad Kiffin is staying at Ole Miss despite the rumors of being a No. 1 candidate at Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Luke Altmyer announces decision about Ole Miss future

Luke Altmyer thanked Ole Miss on Monday, but the quarterback also announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. Altmyer, a sophomore from Starkville, Mississippi, said he loved his teammates, coaches and the Oxford community. Coming out of high school, Altmyer was rated as a 4-star prospect and was a top-5 player in the state of Mississippi by 247Sports.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Why Lane Kiffin opted to stay at Ole Miss over Auburn, per report

Lane Kiffin will remain at Ole Miss over taking the Auburn job. He’s reiterated that multiple times, and he made it official Saturday morning, per multiple reports, by telling the Rebels staff and players he plans to stick with them. Now, the Tigers have moved to Hugh Freeze being...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin to sign new mega deal at Ole Miss, per report

Lane Kiffin is getting some major bucks to remain in Oxford. The Ole Miss coach was rumored to be headed to Auburn, but instead is inking a massive extension, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The new contract is for at least 8 years and will average $9 million...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze: Live Coverage

Hugh Freeze salary said to be $6.5 million per year. According to Pete Thamel, Hugh Freeze will be getting a six-year contract with an average of $6.5 million per year. With the recent new contract at Liberty, Freeze was set to make just under $5 million per year.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brenton Williams, talented 2023 edge rusher, reveals SEC commitment

Brenton Williams is an Opelika, Alabama, native and isn’t straying too far from home for his college football career. On Monday, Williams, a 3-star edge rusher in the 2023 recruiting class, took to Twitter to reveal his college decision. As you can see below, the 6-4, 245-pound defender announced...
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robby Ashford reveals he played through painful injury since Mizzou game

It’s been a difficult season for quarterback Robby Ashford and the Auburn Tigers for a host of reasons, including one that just recently came to light. Ashford said after the 49-27 loss to Alabama in the Iron Bowl that he had been playing with a sprained AC joint that he sustained in the second half of the 17-14 overtime win over Missouri all the way back on Sept. 24 but that he had not said anything about it publicly because he didn’t want opponents to attack it.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn suffers game-changing play on controversial fumble during punt return

Auburn suffered a game-changing play on a controversial fumble with 2:47 remaining in the first half. Keionte Scott fumbled a punt return that went to review, as CBS Sports’ Gary Danielson and Gene Steratore both agreed that it appeared the ball didn’t move, suggesting that Scott didn’t touch the ball. Alabama scored 4 plays later to take a 35-14 lead with 54 seconds remaining. After the review, the call on the field stood.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

