wxhc.com
County Health Department Promotes Research Study
The Cortland County Health Department announced that the University of Rochester is conducting a research study to learn the effects of stress in children ages 5 through 12 years old with an ASD diagnosis and parents. Further information on the research study residents can call 585-276-6484 or email: suzannah_iadorola@URMC.Rochester.edu. The...
wxhc.com
Suspicious Suspects in Bathroom Leads to Large Drug Bust by Sheriff
On Friday, November 25th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Franks Place on 3674 Route 13 in the Town of Truxton for a call of two females that were acting suspicious in the store’s bathroom. Through an investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, Officer’s found 95...
wxhc.com
Light of My Life This Friday
The annual Light of My Life will take place this Friday, December 2nd on the Village Green in the Village of Homer. The event will have memory boards to honor and remember loved ones. The event will begin with holiday music at 6pm with the countdown beginning at 6:30pm. The...
wxhc.com
Fulbright Award Given to City of Cortland Teacher
The Cortland Enlarged City School District has announced that Sylvia (Amoreena) Tellaeche has been awarded the U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and will now participate in an international teacher exchange to Mexico. Randall Middle School Principal Juli Quinn reflected that, “Amoreena is an asset to Randall Middle School and the Cortland...
wxhc.com
Obituary of Daniel A. Courtney
Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Drop After Holiday Weekend
Gas prices nationally are down about 11 cents per gallon from last week to an average of $3.55 a gallon. For New York, prices are down by 6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.79. Though prices were decreasing, Triple A reports that this Thanksgiving average for gas was...
