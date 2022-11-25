Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.

