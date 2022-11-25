ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Adams Central state championship game

By Dirk Rowley
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Can’t get to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the high school football championships?

The IHSAA will broadcast and stream the six games Friday and Saturday.

According to the IHSAA website , the Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A championships will air on Bally Sports Indiana, while Friday’s 6A championship aired on Bally Sports Indiana Extra, an alternate channel, due to overlap with the Indiana Pacers game on Bally Sports Indiana.

Road to State: Carroll Chargers

If you would rather stream the games, all six state championship games will stream on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 per game or $20 for all games, and also stream via subscription on the Bally Sports+ app.

WANE 15 will provide complete coverage of both the Carroll and Adams Central title games.

Road to State: Adams Central Flying Jets

Carroll lost to Center Grove Friday night by a score of 35 to 9.

Adams Central lost to Indianapolis Lutheran 30-13 on Saturday morning.

Carroll’s dream season end with loss in title game Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

