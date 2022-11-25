Read full article on original website
‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)
“Tindler Swindler” executive producer Sam Starbuck has joined Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of documentaries. She will work closely with the company’s founder, Julia Nottingham, on its documentary production slate, which includes features and series. Among them are the upcoming Netflix documentary on Pamela Anderson, a three-part series on the Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” trial for Disney+ and an Amazon Prime Video series about “love guru” cult leaders Jeff and Shaliea Ayan.
CMG’s Ventana Sur WIP Entry ‘Kayara’ on Hot Sales Streak (EXCLUSIVE)
Three more pre-sales deals have been confirmed by Beverly Hills and Paris-based Cinema Management Group (CMG) which reports that some 18 blue chip distributors from around the world have already signed up for the rights to the Peruvian animated feature, which is currently in production and will be ready by 2024.
Red Carpet, Beetlefilm, Ilmatic Film Group Team On Italian Genre Pic ‘Resvrgis’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Rome-based Ilmatic Film Group (“Santa Lucia,” “Fourth Grade”) has teamed with Red Carpet-ILBE Group and Beetlefilm, to co-produce “Resvrgis,” director Francesco Carnesecchi upcoming genre feature. Unveiled during Locarno’s March Me!, the project earned a berth at Brussels’ BIF Market. More from Variety.
‘The Bridge’ Star Sofia Helin Signs First Look Deal with Nordic Drama Queens
Swedish star Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”) has signed a multi-year first look deal with Scandinavian production company Nordic Drama Queens to exclusively co-develop a slate of film and TV projects. Nordic Drama Queens, which is backed by Fifth Season (previously Endeavor Content), was founded in September 2021 by...
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins at Gotham Awards
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" has won best feature at the 32nd Gotham Awards
Francois Ozon’s Star-Studded ‘My Crime’ to World Premiere on Opening Night of Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous Showcase (EXCLUSIVE)
Francois Ozon’s next film “My Crime,” a period film headlined by Rebecca Marder and Nadia Tereszkiewicz, will world premiere on opening night of the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, an annual showcase organized by the promotion org Unifrance. The 25th edition of the Rendez-Vous festival, which will run...
Film Factory Swoops on ‘The Blue Star,’ the Anticipated Feature Debut of Spain’s Javier Macipe (EXCLUSIVE)
BUENOS AIRES — “Wild Tales” and “The Clan” sales agent Film Factory Ent has swooped on “The Blue Star” (“La Estrella Azul“), a fiction film inspired by the life of Spanish musician Mauricio Aznar, a fundamental and endearing figure on Spain’s 1990s rock scene.
Lior Raz, Rotem Sela Set For New Series ‘A Body That Works’ As Keshet Unveil Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
Keshet Media Group have unveiled their upcoming slate, which includes a new series starring “Fauda’s” Lior Raz. Raz is set to star alongside Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) and Yehuda Levi (“Fire Dancer”) plus newcomer Gal Malaka in “A Body That Works.” The eight-part drama, titled “Goof Shlishi” in Hebrew, sees a couple hire a surrogate as they seek to have a child.
Venice Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera Celebrated With Gotham Awards Impact Salute
One of the longest-serving artistic directors of Venice, Barbera has helped turn the festival into a major springboard for awards hopefuls. The list of pics from the fall fest that reached the awards circle in recent years include “Gravity,” “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “La La Land,” “The Shape of Water,” “Roma,” “Joker,” “Nomadland,” and “The Power of the Dog.”
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde Says “Belt Tightening Is Coming”
“Belt tightening” is coming, according to Showtime Entertainment President Jana Winograde, who said studio bosses will need to find “creative ways” to deal with the global macroeconomic crisis. According to Winograde, higher budget tentpoles will remain but “we will need to find creative ways” to fund lower budget shows that are “equally as compelling but may not have crashes, UFOs or production sequences.” “There will be belt tightening,” said Winograde, referring to the global cost-of-living crisis that will no doubt impact TV over the coming years. “Nobody wants to reduce the amount of content they are doing so hopefully people will find...
Impacto Cine Secures Latin America on Cesc Gay’s Filmax-Sold ‘Stories Not To Be Told” (EXCLUSIVE)
Argentina’s Impacto Cine (“Lady Di”) has swooped on all Latin American sales rights to Cesc Gay’s comedy “Stories Not To Be Told” (“Historias Para No Contar”), propelling it into the territory and cementing its regional footing. International sales on the title are...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Baby, Reveal Photo and Name
Late last night, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made the exciting announcement that they’re now parents of two! The couple announced... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Baby, Reveal Photo and Name appeared first on Outsider.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
The best Travel Tuesday deals on flights, hotels and more
Don't worry if you missed Cyber Monday.
