Read full article on original website
Related
15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Local leaders open to restarting talks to merge St. Louis City, County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Local leaders are discussing restarting talks to merge St. Louis City and St. Louis County, News 4 confirmed Monday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, and new Board of Alderman President Megan Green have expressed interest in resuming talks to merge.
'We have lost a dear, dear friend': Co-workers, family and friends remember 2 sisters killed in south St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS — Family, co-workers and friends are mourning the loss of two beloved sisters, who were killed by a speeding driver in a stolen car. Police said a stolen Cadillac XTS was speeding when it hit the back of a Chevy Trax on Meramec and Gravois around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
St. Louis man charged with Thanksgiving night home invasion, beating resident with metal baton: CPD
Chicago police said at about 10:40 p.m. a man forced his way into a home near Devon and Oakley. Prosecutors said 33-year-old Al’ Aswan McKay donkey kicked the front door open and beat the resident with a metal baton in the head.
mycouriertribune.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
KMOV
Thanksgiving fire destroys photography studio in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local business owner is forced to start over after a Thanksgiving morning fire destroyed her photo studio near Benton Park. Jennifer Butler had her photography studio for nearly four years, recently expanding into a bigger space. Around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, she got...
St. Louis family fears for missing 15-year-old girl, hopes to bring her home
The family of 15-year-old Janyia Gulley is desperate for answers after they lost all contact just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
KSDK
Megan Green sworn in as St. Louis Board of Aldermen president
St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green swore the oath of office Monday morning. She became the first woman ever inaugurated as the President of the Board of Aldermen.
Woman charged in fatal shooting at Lucas Hunt Village apartments
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a shooting Friday night in Lucas Hunt Village. The shooting left another woman dead. It happened in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place in Lucas and Hunt Village on Friday at about 10 p.m. when police went to a call for help about a shooting.
KMOV
Gas prices in St. Louis are falling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - AAA reports the national average of the price of gas is the lowest it’s been in months and in St. Louis it’s even lower. The national average is currently $3.55 a gallon, but many drivers in the St. Louis area are paying less than $3.
KSDK
Convicted killer of Kirkwood police officer will be executed Tuesday
The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday denied a stay of execution filed on Kevin Johnson's behalf. He's scheduled to be executed Tuesday night.
KSDK
Execution of Kevin Johnson moves forward
Kevin Johnson is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Tuesday night. It will take place in Bonne Terre at 6p.m.
AOL Corp
It’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights via MetroLink starting Monday
Starting this week, it’ll be easier to get from Missouri to Fairview Heights on the MetroLink following months of modified service. The Blue Line is returning to its normal route on Monday after historic flooding damaged the light rail system in July. That means riders can stop transferring trains at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station to get across the river to Fairview Heights.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
Police: Man drove kidnapped woman and kids around St. Louis area while delivering food orders
CLAYTON, Mo. — A Fenton man has been charged after police say he kidnapped his wife and two young children at gunpoint over the weekend and drove them around the St. Louis area while making food deliveries. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged Jaquan Banks, a...
Friday St. Louis shooting leaves one dead and teen injured
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on November 25 at about 11 p.m. at the 4000 block of Labadie. When Police arrived, they saw a 16-year-old black male with apparent gunshot wounds sitting on the front porch of the house, conscious and breathing. A second...
Byers' Beat: Deadline pressure mounting to name new St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones wants to have a town hall 11 days from now with three finalists vying to become the next police chief – but she doesn’t know who they are yet. That’s because the Personnel Department manages the hiring process, and...
Comments / 0