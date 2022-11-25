CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's offense has been a model of inconsistency this season. On Saturday, those inconsistencies cost the Tigers in a big way, as rival South Carolina was able to overcome an early 14-point deficit and defeat No. 8 Clemson 31-30. The loss ended the program's seven-game winning streak in the rivalry series, as well as its 40-game home winning streak.

