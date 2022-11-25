Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Related
Wichita Eagle
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Wichita Eagle
New Orleans Pelicans Outlast Oklahoma City Thunder in Gritty Contest
After a gritty fourth quarter performance to grind themselves back into the game, the Oklahoma City Thunder eventually dropped their Monday night game to the New Orleans Pelicans, 105-101. After finding themselves down through three quarters, Oklahoma City slowly worked their way back through a combination of Shai GIlgeous-Alexander free...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Doncic’s Mavs Slide During Losing Streak
The Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of their longest losing streak in over a year. Their four-game slide has the team dropping two spots in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings from No. 10 to 12. "The gantlet schedule the Mavericks faced last week did them in," SI writes. "Dallas...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Return From Holidays Looking To Clap The Thunder
Now that every one is past the holiday hangover of turkey, friends, and family, it's time for the New Orleans Pelicans to get back to business. The Pels had their short, two-game win streak broken by the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday in disheartening fashion. But the bigger loss took place...
Wichita Eagle
Mavs Governor Mark Cuban Speaks on Kemba Walker Signing
After losing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have faced the need to address their third ball-handler position. It was initially more or less brushed off as not being a need that required addressing. “I'm not really worried about us having a third ball handler," Mavs General Manager...
Wichita Eagle
Shake Milton Reveals 76ers’ Key to Success Against Orlando Magic
On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers looked to close out their two-game stretch in Orlando with another matchup against the Magic. Two days prior, the Sixers paid a visit to the Magic for the first time this season coming off a loss against the Charlotte Hornets. Once again shorthanded, the Sixers found a way to climb above .500 for the second time this season by defeating Orlando in the first outing.
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Wichita Eagle
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Atlanta's game in Houston on Friday night was an embarrassment. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray let their best-combined performance of the season go too far. The Hawks backcourt began mocking the worst team in the league before blowing a 16-point lead. After the game, Rockets' players rightfully trolled Young on...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Chris Taylor Still Misses Playing Shortstop
Chris Taylor came up with the Mariners as a light-hitting shortstop. Shortly after he came to the Dodgers in a 2016 trade, he completely revamped his swing and added more power, turning him into a legitimate big-league hitter. He also had to switch positions, because L.A. already had Corey Seager entrenched at short.
Wichita Eagle
‘Be Thankful’: Texans GM Nick Caserio Deflects Bad Season in Favor of Thanksgiving
HOUSTON — When general manager Nick Caserio made a guest appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, he noted that fans should focus on being thankful at Thanksgiving than worrying about the misfortunes of the Houston Texans. Four days later, it would be difficult for Caserio to reiterate his...
Wichita Eagle
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC North, Playoff Chase, Draft Race
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered Sunday night’s game hoping to build “snowball effect” momentum to make an unlikely run to the playoffs. With their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, their playoff chances are about as remote as a snowball’s chance...
Wichita Eagle
Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
Comments / 0