NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Mary Hill Youth and Family Center's building has long been at a crossroads overlooking this rural Appalachian city, but its purpose has evolved. For 65 years, residents of Nelsonville and the rolling hills of southeastern Ohio traveled to the hilltop hospital seeking care. Then, in 2014, the 15-bed hospital, which was often without patients, closed.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO