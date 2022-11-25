ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

How can Larimer Republicans and Democrats work together to make us all stronger?

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Coloradoan Conversations is the Coloradoan's opinion forum. Each week we'll pose conversation-starting questions online at Coloradoan.com/opinion, moderate online discussion, and then recap the best discussion points.

This week's Coloradoan Conversation:

The midterm elections are over, and both Larimer County Democrats and Republicans are looking back at the results to influence their direction for the future.

You can read reporter Molly Bohannon's story on what the election results say about Larimer County, and what the party leaders say about their futures, in the Sunday print edition or at Coloradoan.com on Monday morning.

But one of the things Larimer County GOP chairman Ron Weinberg wants to see going forward is a joint "greater good" effort: “I would want to see the parties come together and make an effort to run some sort of campaign to say voting is important,” he said.

He believes politics have become an annoying topic, and both parties in recent years have pushed voters to become unaffiliated rather than bring them into either party.

“I don’t think people care,” he said. “… I think people have been pushed too far on both sides that the topic is just downright annoying; there’s nothing positive.”

How would you like to see Republicans and Democrats join together to help make democracy stronger? How do you think they can join forces to find answers to the problems Coloradans are facing now? What are the most pressing issues they should be focusing on together, and what do you think they can realistically change for citizens?

Click on the "View Comments" box at the top or bottom of this story at Coloradoan.com/opinion to join the conversation. Print-only readers can participate online or by sending their thoughts to opinion@coloradoan.com.

