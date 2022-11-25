The Santa Project: Sun Prairie Lions bring Santa to kids

A project by the Sun Prairie Lions Club that began as a way to bring Santa to kids at home is returning for 2022 when the Sun Prairie Lions Club begins what the club refers to as The Santa Project on Friday, Dec. 2.

That’s when Santa and some elves will be joined by a driver to make personal visits to Sun Prairie children at their homes.

“This started with Lion [Jim] Faltersack 25 years ago with me visiting his kids,” said Sun Prairie Lions Club President Brad Bauer, referring to his visits dressed as Santa to the Faltersack house. “And we’ve done it every year since.”

Then COVID-19 hit.

“I’ve always had this interest, this dream to make it bigger. And then when I was president a couple years ago during COVID, I brought it to the board in like August, September, and everyone was just crazy about it,” Bauer recalled.

Volunteers spent spare time stuffing bags of candy for kids because of the overwhelming response the club received to do in-person visits with Santa—outside the home, of course, because of COVID-19—while others in the club dressed as elves or the big man himself. The visits cost $20 for dates leading up to the week before Christmas, with visits around Christmas Eve being $50.

Club members described the reaction from kids, but it’s just as good when Bauer tells it.

“Oh, it’s unbelievable. Unbelievable,” Bauer said, referring to the reactions of the kids being visited by Santa.

“And the whole month of December it gets bigger and bigger. The first year we did it, we visited 900 kids. Last year, it curtailed off a little bit,” Bauer said.

“I think we’re lacking a little bit of marketing on our end. But this year we’d really like to visit 700 kids . . . so I’m really hoping we get more kind of enthusiasm from our Lions members to help promote it and get the word out. There’ll be an online sign up that starts right after Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, that we’ll be promoting on Facebook where parents can click on that link, sign up for the evening that they’d like Santa to visit.”

The Lions contact the parents about 10 minutes before the visit.

“When they sign up online, they tell us how many kids they have. And there’ll be a bag of candy for every kid—whether there’s two kids or four kids,” Bauer said. “The Santa and the elf will bring that to the front of the house or the back of the house—wherever they want to visit the kids—we just kind of predetermine that with the signup.”

Perhaps most surprising—to Bauer at least—was the reaction from the Lions participating as costumed Christmas collaborators.

“That was the thing that blew me away the most,” Bauer said during a recent interview about The Santa Project. “The first year was our own Lions members—grown 60-year-old men or women dressed up as elves—how many our own members went out and bought their own Santa suits, bought their own elf suits, and signed up to do this every night through the entire month of December, and showed up at Santa Central singing Christmas carols and sang Christmas carols until they left that evening.”

This year, because demand has been a little slow, the club has opened up Santa visits to area communities including Cottage Grove, DeForest and Columbus. Open time slots are available Fridays and Saturday evenings all the way up to Christmas Eve—watch the Sun Prairie Star for an ad from the Sun Prairie Lions Club with more information about registration.

“It’s been an incredible amount of fun,” Bauer said of the Santa Project fundraiser as well as the club members and the support from the community. “It’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Check out the Sun Prairie Lions Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairielionsclub