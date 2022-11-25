ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee mayor, city commissioners sworn in for new terms, call for togetherness

By Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Tallahassee’s mayor and two city commissioners began their second terms on Monday after winning their bids for reelection.

Mayor John Dailey and City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Dianne Williams-Cox were sworn in during a ceremony at City Hall in which they were joined by friends, family and coworkers.

Commissioners also selected Williams-Cox to serve as the mayor pro tem. The position serves when the mayor is unable to be present to conduct city business.

Dailey, who bested Kristin Dozier in the November election, was sworn in by Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh. Prior to his official swearing in, City Manager Reese Goad recognized Dailey for his first four years in office, running down a list of accomplishments.

'Bring the experts in':Here's how Tallahassee is divvying up $1 million to stop shootings

“To serve on this body, and to be an effective leader, requires a deep understanding and unwavering commitment to this community. Through his actions, Mayor Dailey demonstrates that he fully embraces that responsibility that comes with serving our city,” Goad said. “He is frequently heard saying how proud he is of Tallahassee and is known for facing challenges head on confident there is no issue so great that we cant overcome it if we work together.”

Throughout his first term, Dailey has championed strong ethics reform, consolidation of a strategic plan, growth at the Tallahassee International Airport.

City Treasurer Clerk Jim Cooke recognized Matlow for his work over the four years of his first term, lauding his commitment to ethics reform, affordable housing and culture, arts and a vibrant city for everyone.

“City Commissioner Matlow grew up on the Southside of Tallahassee. He went to school in Tallahassee. He built his business in Tallahassee. He started his family in Tallahassee. You might say he has roots in Tallahassee,” Cooke said. “A guiding principle through (his) first term has been that citizens and neighborhoods should drive the city’s priorities. He’s committed to building a city that works for everyone and believes that more public engagement from individuals and neighborhoods is important for everything from land use to budgeting.”

Analysis:Tallahassee election 2022 winners, losers and somewhere in the middle

'Time to get back to work':Jeremy Matlow wins re-election against David Bellamy

City Attorney Cassandra Jackson noted how Williams-Cox has worked to better Tallahassee long before she came to the commission.

Williams-Cox has been a strong advocate for Tallahassee’s Southside and Frenchtown, taking meetings outside City Hall and championed the creation of the Citizens Police Review Board.

“Commissioner Williams-Cox was an advocate for Tallahassee residents long before her initial term as an elected public servant. She has had a life-long passion for serving others, especially those who need a hand up,” Jackson said. “Commissioner Cox is one who believes we need to know where we have been as well as know where we are going.”

Commissioners gave brief remarks before a reception.

Williams-Cox recognized her family, community member and city staffers who put in the work that runs the city. She said she was looking forward to another four years.

“It has been my pleasure to represent you in all that I do,” she said. “I look around this room and I see community.”

Matlow noted the divisive campaign season but said his charge is to come to work every day to better the city. He noted words of encouragement he was told when he was first elected in 2018.

“The people who need your help the most aren’t going to donate to your campaign, they’re not going to volunteer, they might not even show up to vote,” he said. “But that’s your charge and that’s what I bring with me every day on this board. The fights that we fought years ago don’t end because the people expected us to show up to do the hard work.”

Dailey said his hope was that the city could come together, regardless of political beliefs.

“Four years ago you gave me the opportunity to serve as the mayor of Tallahassee. It was an honor and a privilege then and it is an honor and a privilege now,” he said. “We have a mandate here and the mandate is to come together and move this community forward.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

