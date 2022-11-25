Water main break at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena postpones Predators-Avalanche game

A water main break flooded Bridgestone Arena and postponed Friday's Nashville Predators game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The break happened on 6th Avenue South just outside the arena and sent as much as three feet of water into the main concourse and event level early Friday morning, officials said.

"The water main got shut off, but I think it ran for about two hours," Nashville Predators Chief Marketing Officer Bill Wickett said.

The game was slated to begin at 1 p.m. A makeup date will be determined soon, according to a tweet from the NHL.

The event level of the arena was "significantly impacted" by the flooding. Bystanders spotted flooding inside the arena as water rushed down the stairs outside around 7 a.m. Friday.

"Tickets for the rescheduled game date will be valid once the new date is announced," the Predators said on Twitter.

Refunds are available through the original point of purchase. Anyone with questions can call (615) 770-2355 or send an email to Predators@NashvillePredators.com.

Saturday's game against Columbus postponed

In addition to Friday's game postponement, the NHL announced via Twitter the Predators game Saturday at Bridgestone Arena against the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed to a later date.

Music City College Hockey Classic moved to Ford Ice Center Bellevue

The Music City College Hockey Classic game between Northeastern and Western Michigan scheduled for Friday night was moved from Bridgestone Arena to Ford Ice Center Bellevue, according to the Predators' Twitter account.

The game will begin at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Those who purchased fully priced tickets for the game are able to enter. Due to capacity concerns, admission for anyone else is not guaranteed.

No decision yet on Saturday game between Preds, Blue Jackets

Wickett said the water was receding inside the building and cleanup efforts were underway. A decision is still pending about Saturday's home game between the Predators and the Columbus Blue Jackets, which was set to begin at 7 p.m.

All lighting systems appeared to be functioning Friday morning, Predators CEO Sean Henry said in a news briefing. Water flowed from the concourse into the event level. Electricity and water was shut off as crews worked. Anywhere between a few inches to three feet of water gathered in different parts of the arena.

Henry said they are working to get things dried out and taking down damaged tiles, walls and ceiling panels before calculating repair costs.

"The focus for us right now is assessing the building and getting it ready for events as fast as possible," Henry said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Water main break at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena postpones Predators-Avalanche game