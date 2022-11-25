Read full article on original website
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hawks grind out win over Catawba
MURFREESBORO – After three straight losses on the road, Chowan men’s basketball team picked up a strong regional victory in their home opener here Saturday where the Hawks defeated Catawba, 73-65. Christian Koonce recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Preston Le...
WRAL
23-year-old Greenville man, teenage boy injured in early morning Goldsboro crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. A State Highway Patrol member tried conducting a traffic stop for a speed violation on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said driver Marcus Laquan McKinnon refused to stop and traveled about...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County
A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
heraldadvocate.com
One dead, one flown to Florence after early Monday morning crash near McColl
One driver has died and another driver was flown to Florence early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl. According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2:12 a.m. on SC 381 near Jimmy McColl Road, which is 2.7 miles south of McColl.
WALB 10
Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police. 26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by […]
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
NC mall shooting on Black Friday stemmed from fight, police say; 2 victims identified
A Greenville police officer who was working for Belk heard the gunfire and responded to the scene, police said.
WITN
Greenville woman charged with killing husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
North Carolina woman arrested, charged with shooting, killing her husband
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane, early Friday morning in Greenville. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were […]
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘I’m not going where the trouble is’: Shoppers wary of safety on Black Friday
CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — After shopping was disrupted by shootings in a pair of North Carolina towns on Black Friday, safety was as much on the mind of shoppers as the deals were. “Whether it’s coming a little later or paying attention to where the police are or looking...
1 dead after car hits ditch, light pole in Marlboro County, SCHP says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Friday morning in a crash along Highway 9 in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 9 near Dunbar Highway, troopers said. A driver was traveling east on Highway 9 when they ran off the road, […]
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
37-year-old woman’s body found on Johnson Street following shooting in Lake City, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of a home on Johnson Street. The victim’s […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Two charged with murder
WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
WITN
One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
