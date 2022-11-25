ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Hawks grind out win over Catawba

MURFREESBORO – After three straight losses on the road, Chowan men’s basketball team picked up a strong regional victory in their home opener here Saturday where the Hawks defeated Catawba, 73-65. Christian Koonce recorded his first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Preston Le...
MURFREESBORO, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Roanoke Rapids woman killed in Sunday crash in Greensville County

A Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, woman died Sunday following a single-vehicle crash in Greensville County. According to Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Michelle Anaya, preliminary investigations reveal at approximately 4:22 p.m., Daphen Deen Gibson, 73, was traveling southbound on Moore’s Ferry Road in a 1999 Dodge Ram when she lost control of the vehicle. The Dodge Ram struck a tree stump off the roadway and overturned onto Webb Road.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WALB 10

Police: 2 men shot inside North Carolina mall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Two men are recovering in the hospital after being shot Friday evening in the Greenville Mall, according to Greenville Police. Officer Scott Venable said that two men were shot near the American Eagle inside the mall around 6:30 p.m. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
GREENVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar

SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
SUMTER, SC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with killing husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Thanksgiving holiday turned deadly in one Greenville neighborhood. Greenville police say a woman is accused of shooting her husband in the front yard of their home. Latoria Anderson is charged with the murder of her husband, 31-year-old Travion Williams. Williams and his wife were involved...
GREENVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount’s eponymous rocky mounds are among its most recognizable features, but so does its historical charm. Located in the counties of Nash and Edgecombe, this city in North Carolina thrives with an abundance of theme parks and recreational sites. It’s also home to rising industries, including pharmaceuticals and...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Two charged with murder

WINDSOR – Two men from Northampton County have been arrested for the Oct. 13 murder of an Aulander man. Timarcus Lavonnte Britt, 25, of Rich Square and 24-year-old Jafari Seven Blythe of Conway are charged with murder in the shooting death of Tony L. Harrell, according to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

One arrested, four wanted for unrelated crimes at bonfire homicide

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for people to come forward with information about the deadly bonfire shooting from a week and a half ago. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says more than 700 people were at the party at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield on Green Acres Road on Nov. 11th. However, deputies say they have only gotten five tips related to the homicide.
ENFIELD, NC
WBTW News13

7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
FLORENCE, SC

