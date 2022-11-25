Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
State Announces Loan Repayment Program to Aid Community Mental Health Agencies
Last week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced state funding for a loan repayment program to aid community mental health agencies be able to recruit and then retain psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners. The program will be funded by $9 million dollars provided by the state, which is administered by...
wxhc.com
Obituary of Daniel A. Courtney
Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Drop After Holiday Weekend
Gas prices nationally are down about 11 cents per gallon from last week to an average of $3.55 a gallon. For New York, prices are down by 6 cents per gallon to an average of $3.79. Though prices were decreasing, Triple A reports that this Thanksgiving average for gas was...
Comments / 0