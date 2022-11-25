Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO