ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxhc.com

County Health Department Promotes Research Study

The Cortland County Health Department announced that the University of Rochester is conducting a research study to learn the effects of stress in children ages 5 through 12 years old with an ASD diagnosis and parents. Further information on the research study residents can call 585-276-6484 or email: suzannah_iadorola@URMC.Rochester.edu. The...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Fulbright Award Given to City of Cortland Teacher

The Cortland Enlarged City School District has announced that Sylvia (Amoreena) Tellaeche has been awarded the U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and will now participate in an international teacher exchange to Mexico. Randall Middle School Principal Juli Quinn reflected that, “Amoreena is an asset to Randall Middle School and the Cortland...
CORTLAND, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school

Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Obituary of Daniel A. Courtney

Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.
MARATHON, NY
WKTV

3 displaced by house fire in Vernon

VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
VERNON, NY
News Channel 34

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
VESTAL, NY
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy Fired for Serious Misconduct

In a November 28 press release, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne announced that a Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy has been fired for serious misconduct while on duty. According to the press release, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office became aware of a complaint from a community member that was made to a law enforcement agency in Cortland County on November 9, 2022.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben

STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite

UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy