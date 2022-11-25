Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
County Health Department Promotes Research Study
The Cortland County Health Department announced that the University of Rochester is conducting a research study to learn the effects of stress in children ages 5 through 12 years old with an ASD diagnosis and parents. Further information on the research study residents can call 585-276-6484 or email: suzannah_iadorola@URMC.Rochester.edu. The...
wxhc.com
Fulbright Award Given to City of Cortland Teacher
The Cortland Enlarged City School District has announced that Sylvia (Amoreena) Tellaeche has been awarded the U.S. Distinguished Teaching Award and will now participate in an international teacher exchange to Mexico. Randall Middle School Principal Juli Quinn reflected that, “Amoreena is an asset to Randall Middle School and the Cortland...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school
Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
ithaca.com
It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca
New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
wxhc.com
Obituary of Daniel A. Courtney
Daniel A. Courtney, 36, of Virgil, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home. Dan was born in Cortland, NY, on December 21, 1985, the son of George Courtney, Jr. and Susan Barbour Courtney. He was a 2005 graduate of Marathon Central School. Dan was the owner/operator of Dan Courtney Excavation in Virgil and prior to that had worked for the NYS Highway Department, and then for the Town of Harford and Town of Virgil Highway Departments.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County first responders lose child to bacterial meningitis
Syracuse, New York — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help and support two Syracuse AMR first responders following the death of their five-year-old daughter who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24th. According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Emily passed...
WKTV
3 displaced by house fire in Vernon
VERNON, N.Y.-- The American Red Cross is aiding three people after a fire in Vernon on Saturday. According to the Red Cross, two adults and a 17-year-old were left homeless by the fire on Townline Road. The organization will provide them with financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter. It...
wskg.org
Binghamton High School drastically expanded security measures. Has it made the school safer?
It’s been nearly a year since Binghamton High School installed metal detectors, hired a private security firm and instituted regular backpack checks in an attempt to address a spate of student conflicts last year. Hired security guards direct students through metal detectors and scan their backpacks at the school’s...
Remembering Kadin: Heartbreaking Memorial Near Vestal High School
People in Vestal and beyond are expressing their sadness following the death of high school senior Kadin Abdullah in a Thanksgiving Day vehicle crash. Town police said Abdullah was pronounced dead at the scene early Thursday morning. He died on his eighteenth birthday. Investigators said Abdullah was a passenger in...
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy Fired for Serious Misconduct
In a November 28 press release, Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne announced that a Tompkins County Sheriff Deputy has been fired for serious misconduct while on duty. According to the press release, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office became aware of a complaint from a community member that was made to a law enforcement agency in Cortland County on November 9, 2022.
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Lincklaen House to continue operating under current ownership
CAZENOVIA — On Nov. 15, 2022, Cazenovia’s historic Lincklaen House at 79 Albany St., was put up for sale via an online auction. Two days later, the auction concluded without producing a suitable buyer. The property includes a 23-room colonial-style boutique hotel, an event space, and three restaurants...
14850.com
Sewage discharge reported in Ithaca’s southwest affecting shopping plaza entrance
A discharge of untreated sewage reported Monday morning in the area of South Meadow Street and South Street in Ithaca’s southwest has forced crews to close the South Street entrance to the Wegmans shopping plaza for about 4-6 hours, according to an alert from the City of Ithaca. Tompkins...
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Local Christmas tree farm to partake in ‘Trees for Troops’
A Ballston Spa-based Christmas tree farm is looking to spread the Christmas spirit with the armed forces.
flackbroadcasting.com
Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben
STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
What’s Going Around: 11-28-2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a weekly check of some of the illnesses being reported at area doctor offices. Camillus Flu Strep throat Stomach bug RSV Brighton Hill Pediatrics, Syracuse RSV Flu Pink eye Strep throat Dr. Dracker, Liverpool Flu RSV Covid Stomach Bug Dr. Carguello, Pulaski RSU Flu Covid
WKTV
Sale of Utica Cutlery building pending shortly after Walco line sold to Steelite
UTICA, N.Y. – There’s a “sale pending” sign outside of Utica Cutlery on Noyes Street – but it’s not yet clear who the new owner may be. Signature Realty can’t reveal the potential buyer, but an agent at the agency said Utica Cutlery will be in the building until at least April. She also said the company is still expected to make pocket knives locally.
