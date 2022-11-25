ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Doppelte GHA Discovery Dollars Promo

Bei GHA Discovery doppelte Prämienpunkte sammeln …. Buchungen bis 30.11. bringen gerade doppelte GHA Discovery Dollars. “The GHA DISCOVERY Cyber Monday Double DISCOVERY Dollars Promotion (the “Promotion”) applies to net eligible spend on eligible stays at participating GHA DISCOVERY hotels by GHA DISCOVERY members within the Promotional period. The Promotion allows members to earn double the standard amount of DISCOVERY Dollars (“D$”) for their eligible stays. As a result, members will earn Base DISCOVERY Dollars (“Base D$”) for their eligible stay and will also earn the same amount in Promotional DISCOVERY Dollars (“Promotional D$”).
Cyber Monday Special! Get 20% Cash Back or 20X Amex Points at 300+ Stores Online!

Today only, for a Cyber Monday special, Rakuten will pay you 20% cash back (or 20X Amex points) to start your online shopping through them – with 300+ stores!. Rakuten is pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday with a huge 20% cash back (or 20X Amex points) at hundreds of stores! Definitely check it out to save some big money!
JetBlue Cyber Monday Sale: $50 Off $100+ Flights!

Here is a nice JetBlue Cyber Monday sale that will save you $50 on all $100+ flights! Get the code and the link here!. Want a flight deal for Cyber Monday? Here is the JetBlue Cyber Monday sale that will save you $50 on every $100+ flight!. JetBlue Cyber Monday...
Amazon Gift Card Deals – Cyber Monday only

Oops! 59 crazy Black Friday deals Amazon forgot to end

Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty of amazing deals at the lowest prices of 2022. Of course, there were hundreds of thousands of deals out there during these big sales events, so there’s no way you could have seen all of the best sales.
PSA: Check Existing Travel Reservations for Cyber Monday Price Drops (Southwest 10K, IHG 8K & Marriott 6K Points Savings)

Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend and your Cyber Monday is going well too. Since everything seems to be on sale today (including travel), I checked all my existing airline and hotel reservations and found a few price drops with Southwest Airlines, IHG Hotels, and Marriott Hotels. I’m sure other travel providers have discounts too, so check your existing travel reservations. First up, a Southwest Airlines flight dropped 5,173 points per passenger for my wife and I to travel after Christmas.

