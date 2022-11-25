Read full article on original website
Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels
TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
Shopping local creates sense of community say Toledo business owners
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's the holiday season and shopping carts are filling up. But for local small businesses it's about more than just the bottom line - it's about creating a sense of community. "We're nothing without our community and we know that. We see that so we take...
What items do last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers forget?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone grocery shopping Thursday may have noticed the surge of last-minute shoppers picking up some final necessities for the table. The store director of the Meijer in Sylvania Township, Steve Krout, shared the 10 most forgotten items shoppers come in for, with some being key ingredients to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
Competition drives cost, but gas prices declining at the pump
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices across the Toledo area are 36 cents higher than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Those who traveled for Thanksgiving may have noticed differing prices in different cities in Ohio, and even northwest Ohio. "Sometimes when you get up by Maumee and...
Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
Toledo organization buys gifts for kids in need, honors veteran
TOLEDO, Ohio — It wasn't too long ago that Dawn Pratt was down on her luck and couldn't afford to buy presents that year for her children. But then something happened that would change the direction of her life. "When my oldest was eleven years old, I had another...
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
Gas prices still trending downward in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are still trending downward in Toledo. The average price for a gallon of gas locally decreased 11.1 cents last week to $3.52, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That number is 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents higher than a year ago.
One killed in two-car crash in Old West End Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was killed and one woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Islington Street in Toledo's Old West End just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, was driving eastbound through the intersection with...
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to over 100 people
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission served meals to over 100 people for Thanksgiving on Thursday. "We had a full house today of Thanksgiving festivities," director of operations Jamie Kincaid said. "We had all the food, all the fixings, all the pie, all the sweets and great company. The community really came together and just connected. We fellowshipped and had a great dinner."
'Nobody has to be hungry': What food banks say families still need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is on Thursday and that means getting last items for the special dinner. Some area organizations and food banks are ensuring local families have what they need for the holiday. The SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio is trying to keep up with this year's...
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
Shooting under investigation, suspect at large in east Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is injured and a suspect is at large after a shooting Monday afternoon in east Toledo. The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Broadway Street in the parking lot of Dollar Tree. A suspect shot the victim and fled the scene, Toledo police claim.
Veterinarian tips to keep your pets safe on Thanksgiving
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — You might be tempted to give a bite of your Thanksgiving dinner to the pet begging at your feet but veterinarians warn that some things you share with your pets can be deadly. Dr. Brooke West of Perrysburg Animal Hospital warned owners need to be aware...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Waterville council votes in favor of amphitheater
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council voted 4-2 Monday night in favor of constructing an amphitheater, concluding a months-long debate over the controversial proposed entertainment venue. The vote comes after council reached no decision on Oct. 24 at the end of a three-hour public hearing after Waterville Mayor Tim...
