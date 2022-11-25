ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Barry Bagels celebrates 50 years with 50 cent bagels

TOLEDO, Ohio — Barry Bagels has been in business for 50 years! To recognize this milestone, several Barry's locations will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary with a special discount on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All Barry Bagels locations (except the express locations in Toledo Hospital and Imagination Station) will be...
Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
What items do last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers forget?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Anyone grocery shopping Thursday may have noticed the surge of last-minute shoppers picking up some final necessities for the table. The store director of the Meijer in Sylvania Township, Steve Krout, shared the 10 most forgotten items shoppers come in for, with some being key ingredients to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Competition drives cost, but gas prices declining at the pump

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices across the Toledo area are 36 cents higher than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Those who traveled for Thanksgiving may have noticed differing prices in different cities in Ohio, and even northwest Ohio. "Sometimes when you get up by Maumee and...
Over 300 nativity scenes on display at downtown Toledo church

TOLEDO, Ohio — One local church is working to make sure people remember the story of the first Christmas at their Nativity Festival. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, on Erie St. in downtown Toledo, will have hundreds of nativity scenes on display starting on Sunday November 25 and lasting through December 18.
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night. Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.
Gas prices still trending downward in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are still trending downward in Toledo. The average price for a gallon of gas locally decreased 11.1 cents last week to $3.52, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. That number is 15.3 cents lower than a month ago and 36 cents higher than a year ago.
One killed in two-car crash in Old West End Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was killed and one woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a crash at the intersection of Collingwood Boulevard and Islington Street in Toledo's Old West End just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, was driving eastbound through the intersection with...
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides Thanksgiving meals to over 100 people

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission served meals to over 100 people for Thanksgiving on Thursday. "We had a full house today of Thanksgiving festivities," director of operations Jamie Kincaid said. "We had all the food, all the fixings, all the pie, all the sweets and great company. The community really came together and just connected. We fellowshipped and had a great dinner."
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
Waterville council votes in favor of amphitheater

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Waterville City Council voted 4-2 Monday night in favor of constructing an amphitheater, concluding a months-long debate over the controversial proposed entertainment venue. The vote comes after council reached no decision on Oct. 24 at the end of a three-hour public hearing after Waterville Mayor Tim...
