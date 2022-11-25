ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid

The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

World Series or bust: Astros just got even scarier by signing former AL MVP

The Houston Astros signed former Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The grind never stops for the Houston Astros. Less than a month after winning the World Series, one could argue that the Astros got even better on Monday afternoon. Houston signed Jose Abreu, previously of the Chicago White Sox, to replace Yuli Gurriel. Abreu famously won the AL MVP in 2020, and was a candidate for the award several times previously.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season

After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Angels news: Potential FA target, MLB news, more

Yesterday was another very uneventful day with not much news involving the Angels or MLB in general. The Angels have made the biggest moves of the offseason so far, we still don't know where guys like Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are going to sign. Once there's news involving a big name, hopefully that'll lead to some action.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

4 free agents Angels fans better hope don’t land in the AL West

The Los Angeles Angels have a hard enough division as is. The Astros are in the midst of a dynasty, winning their second World Series in the last six seasons, making the ALCS every year. The Mariners have one of the more exciting young rosters in baseball and just snapped their long postseason drought.
FanSided

Angels free agent target: Sean Manaea

The Los Angeles Angels could use one more starter to round out their rotation after signing Tyler Anderson earlier this offseason. The Angels have improved what was already a very good rotation with that signing, but there's still more work to be done. Sean Manaea could be an interesting bounce-back...
FanSided

Angels news: Halos rotation, Aaron Loup, MLB news, more.

With the Winter Meetings only a little over a week away, hopefully, there will be even more Angels news soon. The Angels have made three big moves this offseason but still have a lot of work to be done if they want to get back to the postseason. With a...
FanSided

Jim Bowden's Angels needs and solutions make no sense

Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote a piece highlighting each AL team's most pressing needs and solutions in the trade and free agency market to fill them. Bowden's analysis of the Angels situation makes no sense. Bowden says the Angels need a shortstop, a corner outfielder, a left-handed starting pitcher,...
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy