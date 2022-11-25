Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP

Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m.

Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated.

Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities.

In a Facebook post, OHP said one trooper pulled over a driver in Pawnee County who was going 110 miles per hour.

The driver said she was running late for Thanksgiving dinner and thought she was driving 100 miles per hour.

