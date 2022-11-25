A Utah man was arrested and charged after reportedly bringing a straight-edge razor on board a JetBlue plane and holding it to a woman’s throat mid-flight. According to the U.S. Justice Department, 41-year-old Merrill Darrell Fackrell was in a window seat sitting next to a married couple on a flight from New York City to Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 21.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO