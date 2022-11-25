Police accuse Duquesne woman of setting fire to her house

Tribune-Review

A Duquesne woman was charged Thursday after police said she set fire to the home where she lived.

Nia Enoch, 35, is facing arson, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

City police said they responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday made by Enoch from her South Fifth Street home. An officer reported seeing flames on the first floor and found Enoch standing in a rear doorway holding a small dog with black smoke behind her, according to court papers.

The living room was on fire and police said they tried unsuccessfully to extinguish it while taking Enoch into custody. Firefighters put out the flames. The home was significantly damaged, police said.

An Allegheny County fire marshal determined the blaze was intentionally set. During the 911 call, Enoch indicated that she set a bag on fire, court papers said.

Police took her to a hospital for an involuntary commitment, according to court papers.

As of Friday morning, Enoch had not yet been arraigned on the charges.