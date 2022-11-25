ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

Police accuse Duquesne woman of setting fire to her house

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kPhu_0jNMwLU800
Tribune-Review

A Duquesne woman was charged Thursday after police said she set fire to the home where she lived.

Nia Enoch, 35, is facing arson, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

City police said they responded to a 911 call just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday made by Enoch from her South Fifth Street home. An officer reported seeing flames on the first floor and found Enoch standing in a rear doorway holding a small dog with black smoke behind her, according to court papers.

The living room was on fire and police said they tried unsuccessfully to extinguish it while taking Enoch into custody. Firefighters put out the flames. The home was significantly damaged, police said.

An Allegheny County fire marshal determined the blaze was intentionally set. During the 911 call, Enoch indicated that she set a bag on fire, court papers said.

Police took her to a hospital for an involuntary commitment, according to court papers.

As of Friday morning, Enoch had not yet been arraigned on the charges.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Nov. 7 McKeesport shooting

A Penn Hills man is in custody after police say he shot a man earlier this month in McKeesport. Quenton Hughes, 40, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and a firearms violation for a Nov. 7 shooting. McKeesport police responded to the 2100 block of Beacon Street around 6...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Penn Hills man arrested in connection with McKeesport shooting

Police have made an arrest in a McKeesport shooting that left one man hospitalized. Quenton Hughes, 40, of Penn Hills, has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt homicide, and firearm violations, Allegheny County police said. Hughes turned in himself to sheriff’s deputies Monday. McKeesport police and paramedics responded...
MCKEESPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Airlifted Following Police Pursuit on Route 66

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three local teens were rushed to medical facilities after their vehicle crashed as the result of a police pursuit on State Route 66 early Sunday morning. According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet...
CLARION, PA
wtae.com

Pickup truck crashes into house in New Brighton

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A Beaver County woman woke up to find a pickup truck in her living room early Monday morning. See the damage: Watch the report in the video above. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near the corner of Route 65 and Third Street in New Brighton.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Brighton Twp. Police Officer Charged with Insurance Fraud and Making False Reports

Story by Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver, Pa.) A Brighton Township police officer has been charged with attempted theft in connection with a false insurance report. 51-year-old Donald Sanders was arrested after investigators say that an investigation into him began in September. Police Chief Howard Blinn requested support from the Beaver County Detectives Bureau after he was tipped off about the incident. The witness told police that they were traveling with Sanders’ son in his car while on their way home from a vacation on April 22 when they struck a deer in West Virginia causing significant damage to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Sanders household.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Car Crashes Into Armstrong County Beer Distributor

No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into a business in neighboring Armstrong County last week. According to State Police, 20-year-old Carley Rosenberger of Ford City was traveling on River Road in Parks Township just before 4am on Thursday (November 24th) when she allegedly crashed into River Road Six Pack.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy