Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Audubon Aquarium of the Americas to close for 6 months for renovationsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Ohio State football loses to TTUN thanks to coaching disaster
Coming into The Game, the Ohio State football team was favored. They even looked good early, scoring in the game’s opening drive. But Ryan Day couldn’t make in-game adjustments and it ended up costing the Buckeyes a win. At home. Against their hated rivals. Again. Despite not having...
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Stephen Curry hilariously accepts $2K fine in exchange for win
Stephen Curry gladly accepted a $2,000 fine for a technical foul assessed to him in exchange for a win on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors appear to be back on track, finally. After a very disappointing 3-7 start to their quest to defend the 2021-22 title, the Warriors have gone 8-3 since, including a convincing 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
Jaguars player drags Urban Meyer while praising Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard has a clear soft spot for teammate Trevor Lawrence, but not so much for former coach Urban Meyer. Andrew Wingard is a familiar face on the Jaguars as he’s in the final stretch of his fourth season, and he’s clearly a friendly guy with his teammates as he praised quarterback Trevor Lawrence in a post-game interview. He simultaneously dragged former coach Urban Meyer.
One surprising Warrior has helped spark Warriors turnaround
The Golden State Warriors seem to have turned their slow start around, and one surprising young player has helped spark that effort. Through their first 10 games, the Golden State Warriors were 3-7, not how the defending NBA champions had hoped to start the year. Since then, they’re 8-3, a stark contrast to how the Warriors started the season off. Though there is still a gap to close, they have an 11-10 record and sit just outside of the Western Conference playoff picture.
CFB Playoff: What the Selection Committee should do and will do
When the next-to-last CFB Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night, the top four teams will be no surprise. They will be in order, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal. All the mystery for Tuesday is how the committee will rank Ohio State and Alabama. The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide will be in the top six, but no one knows in what order. If Alabama is at No. 6, it will have almost no chance to make the final four on Sunday.
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
574K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0