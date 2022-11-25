Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.

