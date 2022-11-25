Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Andy Reid benches Skyy Moore on special teams: Chiefs fans want more
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid removed Skyy Moore from his special teams role in a win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that change may not be permanent. Skyy Moore has struggled on special teams this year, which isn’t a role he’s necessarily used to from his time at Western Michigan. From Kansas City’s point of view, it’s a way to get Moore the ball in his hands, where he can be dynamic at times.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
The Chicago Bears could hold much power in 2023 NFL Draft
It was an eventful morning for the Chicago Bears as they entered into a Week 12 matchup with the New York Jets. In a year where they indeed know who their quarterback of the future is in Justin Fields, the Bears didn’t even know who would start the game against the Jets. It ended up being Trevor Siemian instead of Nathan Peterman, who looked like the starter for a split-second.
Ryan Day and 3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day suffered his second straight loss to Michigan but the Ohio State head coach isn’t the only Buckeye to blame for losing The Game. It was a simple scenario for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. If they could get revenge against rival Michigan for last year’s loss in Ann Arbor with The Game now being played in Columbus, Ryan Day’s team would punch its ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Luke Fickell leaves Cincinnati for Wisconsin: College football media reacts
Former Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell has left the program to take a Power-5 job with the Wisconsin Badgers. Wisconsin fired its previous head coach, Paul Chryst, midseason, with many expecting that interim man Jim Leonhard would take his place full-time once the season was over. However, with bigger...
This Russell Wilson stat should have Denver Broncos fans worried
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been straight-up suffering in Denver, and the number of sacks on him should be a point of concern. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has gained attention throughout the league for all the wrong reasons as even the Carolina Panthers have begun to mock him. He’s doing much worse than anyone could’ve expected this season.
Lamar Jackson calls out ESPN reporter, claims tweet wasn’t anti-gay
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out an ESPN reporter who considered his phrasing towards one fan in a since-deleted tweet to be anti-gay. After another tough loss, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to social media — truly never a good combination, FYI — and called out a fan who questioned whether he deserved the contract he’s reportedly pursuing.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Knicks odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 29
Someone will end a losing streak tonight when the Detroit Pistons take on the New York Knicks at Little Caesar’s Arena. Both teams have lost two in a row, and this will be the third time they have met this season, with the Knicks winning the previous two both at home.
Packers fans make local connection for potential DC opening
Green Bay Packers fans are looking towards a local name to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 with just four wins to their credit. All of the attention is on the offensive side of the ball, whether it’s the wide receivers corps or quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ broken thumb. But the defense has been equally disappointing under coordinator Joe Barry. Specifically, they’ve struggled against the run (135.8 yards per game entering Week 12), although remain one of the best pass defenses in the game (192.5 yards per game).
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
CFB Playoff: What the Selection Committee should do and will do
When the next-to-last CFB Playoff rankings are released Tuesday night, the top four teams will be no surprise. They will be in order, Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Southern Cal. All the mystery for Tuesday is how the committee will rank Ohio State and Alabama. The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide will be in the top six, but no one knows in what order. If Alabama is at No. 6, it will have almost no chance to make the final four on Sunday.
Just how underwhelming was the ACC this season?
The 2022 college football regular season is just about all wrapped up, and the bulk of the ACC should be thankful for that. This year’s ACC regular-season slate is officially in the books and, just like any other conference’s, it had several ups and downs. Some highlights from...
Miami football 2023 commits continue Hurricanes dedication
After the Miami football team ended its disappointing season with a loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday 2023 Hurricanes’ commits reaffirmed their pledges via Twitter. Offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, tight end Jackson Carver and wide receivers Nathaniel Joseph and Robby Washington all posted to Twitter. The Miami football program is...
