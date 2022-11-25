Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Why My Friends Who Own a $1 Million Home Just Went Into Debt Over a $5,000 HVAC Repair
Let's just say they made a big mistake in buying their home. Taking on too high a mortgage can lead to a cash-strapped lifestyle. It could also lead to debt when unplanned expenses arise. When mortgage rates started to plunge to record lows during the second half of 2020, two...
Business Insider
I used my father's life insurance payout to build wealth in real estate, but I have mixed feelings about getting a policy myself
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When my father died and I...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: ‘It’s a touchy subject’: My in-laws live in our basement. They gave us our 20% down payment. Should we charge them for renovations?
Last year, my husband and I approached my in-laws to see if they wanted to live with us. We had learned that my father-in-law had terminal cancer but could still live five to seven years in remission, and we felt that when the time came and my father-in-law passed, the adjustment would be easier on my mother-in-law, as she is quite dependent on him.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX spent $300 million on homes and vacation properties for senior staff, an attorney for the collapsed crypto exchange said
Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX like a "personal fiefdom", a bankruptcy lawyer said Tuesday. "Substantial amounts of money were spent on things not related to the business," James Bromley said. The crypto exchange spent around $300 million buying senior executives houses in the Bahamas, he told a bankruptcy court. FTX spent...
Business Insider
Discrimination against Black homeowners in the appraisal process: How to recognize it and what to do about it
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Delaware-based realtor Claryssa McEnany was helping...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: My wife agreed to be guarantor for her son’s rental without telling me. His car was repossessed for nonpayment of his loan. What should I do?
About four days ago, I received an email from my wife’s bank that someone had requested her login username via a password reset. When I asked my wife about it she said she had forgotten her username, and she was trying to get my stepson access to her online portal so he could download some of her bank statements. She further explained that he was doing that in order to give them to a rental-property company because they would not rent to him due to a lack of credit history, and she told me that she had signed paperwork making her a guarantor of his lease.
Comments / 0