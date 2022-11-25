ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Moneyist: ‘It’s a touchy subject’: My in-laws live in our basement. They gave us our 20% down payment. Should we charge them for renovations?

Last year, my husband and I approached my in-laws to see if they wanted to live with us. We had learned that my father-in-law had terminal cancer but could still live five to seven years in remission, and we felt that when the time came and my father-in-law passed, the adjustment would be easier on my mother-in-law, as she is quite dependent on him.
The Moneyist: My wife agreed to be guarantor for her son’s rental without telling me. His car was repossessed for nonpayment of his loan. What should I do?

About four days ago, I received an email from my wife’s bank that someone had requested her login username via a password reset. When I asked my wife about it she said she had forgotten her username, and she was trying to get my stepson access to her online portal so he could download some of her bank statements. She further explained that he was doing that in order to give them to a rental-property company because they would not rent to him due to a lack of credit history, and she told me that she had signed paperwork making her a guarantor of his lease.

