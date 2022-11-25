ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd, Julie Chrisley felt ‘fear’ before sentencing: ‘Living through a nightmare’

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zh0BO_0jNMw9yf00

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley recorded a “Chrisley Confessions” podcast episode ahead of their sentencing , discussing the “fear” they felt.

“I know in my heart that I am a Christian. I know I believe that God can work miracles … but I still have this fear,” Julie, 49, told listeners in Wednesday’s release, adding that she was “living through a nightmare.”

Todd, 53, later said that while they hadn’t “see[n] justice” when they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in June, they believed God was “going to show it in his time.”

The couple, who were sentenced on Monday to a collective 19 years in prison, went on to explain how their 26-year marriage has stayed strong amid their legal battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDTef_0jNMw9yf00
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley recorded a podcast episode before their sentencing.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“When people go through traumatic events, a lot of times they don’t make it,” Julie said. “A lot of times the relationship falls apart because everything is stressful. There’s way added pressures, and people don’t make it.

“I’m grateful that our relationship has grown instead of falling apart,” she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4XtY_0jNMw9yf00
Julie called the couple’s situation a “nightmare.”
Instagram/toddchrisley

The pre-recorded episode dropped two days after Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and Julie to seven, with 16 months of probation each.

The duo subsequently released a statement via lawyer Alex Little.

“Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions,” the family attorney said on Tuesday of the “difficult day.”

Little added, “Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors. … Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGqvJ_0jNMw9yf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12x3XY_0jNMw9yf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JJct_0jNMw9yf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQThk_0jNMw9yf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PCFGP_0jNMw9yf00

The pair’s show “Chrisley Knows Best” and its spinoff, “Growing Up Chrisley,” were both canceled in the wake of the sentencing.

As for the former reality star’s 16-year-old son, Grayson, and their 10-year-old niece, Chloe, of whom Todd and Julie had custody, Savannah Chrisley is now taking care of them.

“[I”m] trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” the “Unlocked” podcast host, 25, told listeners on Monday . “That’s a really, really difficult thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCrDI_0jNMw9yf00
Todd and Julie got 12 and seven years behind bars, respectively.
Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Na

Savannah called the custody change the “hardest” part of the scandal, noting that the little ones need “love and hugs … more than anything.”

As for Lindsie Chrisley, the 33-year-old referred to herself as “brokenhearted” and “crushed in spirit” in a Monday Instagram Story upload.

The half-sisters’ parents were indicted in August 2019 and have continued to maintain their innocence.

