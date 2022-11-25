ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get The Look of the Coveted Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie Knotted Clutch For Less Than $50 On Amazon!

By Robyn Moreno
 3 days ago
Celebs have long been fans of the luxe Italian brand Bottega Veneta line of bags. And you can score an awesome one inspired by the designer origin right now on Amazon for less than $50!

When American actress Jodie Foster used her giant braided Bottega Veneta tote to hide her face from paparazzi, the then-Bottega Veneta brand designer Daniel Lee decided to honor her by naming a collection after her called the “Jodie.”

Available in multiple sizes, the popular “mini Jodie” features the brands signature braided weave, which is called intrecciato, and A—listers like Dua Lupa have been spotted sporting the recognizable woven clutch as they trot around the globe.

The “mini Jodie” is available in 20 colors and cost $2,650. And while it’s something to aspire to, right now Amazon has a pretty similar style for less than $50 perfect to wear to your next holiday party!

The JYG Knotted Bucket Handbag comes in seven pretty colors including orange, Robin’s egg blue, black, mint green, white, butter yellow, and dark green.

The tiny clutch which measure 8.6" in length, 3.5" in width and 9”in height has over 100 four-star reviews. Fans rave that it “looks expensive” and they “received so many compliments.”

Fans also praise the good quality of the faux leather and richness of the colors, though some reviewers do remind that with its small size, this is really more a clutch than purse. Still with its ultra-positive reviews, we recommend picking up this cutie at this affordable price! JYG Knotted Bucket Mini Bucket Handbag, from $39.99 on Amazon

