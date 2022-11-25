ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

rob roberts
2d ago

Being a retiree from NY for the past 18 years, politicians have been dying to get their hands on these accounts...They are professionally handled and always made money even in horrific economies...Never, ever let them involved..

notrolls
2d ago

more proof that progressive liberals are destroying America ! why are so many defending this agenda 🙄

Frsnces
1d ago

People are already losing .money on their401ks under this administration without purchases of any crypto coins

Gizmodo

New York Becomes First State to Temporarily Ban Some Crypto Mining

In a historic regulatory step, New York has become the first U.S. state to bar certain types of cryptocurrency mining. Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on Tuesday that triggers an immediate moratorium on energy-intensive “proof-of-work” crypto mining powered by fossil fuels. For two years, no new permits for such mining operations will be issued and no existing permits will be renewed, according to the law (A7389C).
TEXAS STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule on ESG retirement investments

The Labor Department is clearing a path for people to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors when choosing retirement plans. The move reverses a Trump-era ruling that restricted financial firms to only consider how investments perform when determining what plans it would offer participants. ESG funds...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
cryptopotato.com

$500 Million Hack Against FTX Turns Out to Be Bahamas’ Regulator Seizing Assets

Much of the information regarding the shocking events around FTX turns out to be quite different than expected. The cryptocurrency industry saw the spectacular collapse of one of its giants earlier this month, which ultimately resulted in FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shortly after, though, there were suspicious movements...
The HD Post

Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans

NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
TheStreet

Crypto-Friendly Retirement Fund Legislation Sparks Controversy

Elvis sang about a blue Christmas, but cryptocurrency investors are beating the holiday rush. The crypto sector has been reeling from the stunning collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange. Founder Sam Bankman-Fried was the company face of the crypto space until the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Nov....

