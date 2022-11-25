ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
FLORENCE, SC
Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
LORIS, SC
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Police investigating after man shot outside Laurinburg business

LAURINBURG, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night outside a business on Main Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said they’re “working to obtain information. “. He added the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
LAURINBURG, NC
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC
Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

