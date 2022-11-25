Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Troopers investigate deadly head-on collision in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly head-on collision in Marlboro county. Around 2:15 Monday morning crews rushed to S.C. 381 near Jimmy McColl Road. That's about two miles south of McColl. Troopers said two vehicles collided head-on; one of the drivers...
wpde.com
Highway Patrol reporting multiple incidents along I-95 impacting traffic
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Several crashes are being reported Sunday evening along I-95 outside of Florence. The SCDOT reports that a crash 5 miles north of Exit 170-South Carolina 327 is impacting travel. Highway Patrol reports that that specific crash involves injuries and is impacting travel just north...
wpde.com
Crews respond to 2-acre fire in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may see smoke in the area of Highway 646 in Loris Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:15 a.m. to an approximate two-acre fire in the area of Hagan Road and Highway 646. Officials said the fire was contained...
wpde.com
Suspect wanted in Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself into police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police say the suspect wanted for a Black Friday shooting at the Lumberton Walmart has turned himself in. Jarod Denzel Lowery, 26, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
wpde.com
Laurinburg man shot at 19 times following attempted car theft at his home
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds said he's thankful to be alive after someone fired 19 shots at him outside his home in Laurinburg this past Saturday. Edds said he and his wife saw the man on their surveillance camera trying to break into their son's truck parked in their yard.
wpde.com
Police investigating after man shot outside Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, NC (WPDE) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday night outside a business on Main Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Young said they’re “working to obtain information. “. He added the victim received non-life-threatening injuries.
wpde.com
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
wpde.com
Robeson County family desperate to find missing loved one
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Robeson County family is desperate to find their loved one who has been missing for the past day, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies need your help to find 69-year-old Lee Grant Blue of Fairmont. Officers said he was last...
wpde.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — There are places you can go to get a free meal on Thursday for Thanksgiving. In Murrells Inlet, the Lowcountry Community Church will hold their 'No One Eats Alone on Thanksgiving' dinner from noon to 3 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table is holding their dinner plate...
