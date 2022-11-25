Read full article on original website
City of Newton launches new resident survey tool
Newton, Kan. — The City of Newton announced on Nov. 28 that residents will a have a new tool at their disposal to better their community. The City of Newton has contracted FlashVote, an independent, scientific survey service provider, to engage the community and gather valuable resident feedback on city government matters.
Hutch Post
USD 308 board hears from Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment department Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The USD 308 Board of Education heard a presentation on the district’s Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment department at their meeting on Monday. Sheila Berridge, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment for USD 308, gave board members an overview of the curriculum department highlighting where the district is now and where it is going in its effort to provide quality student learning.
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
As commission expands, informing new members will be key
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Administrator Randy Partington said that keeping the information on what the county is doing flowing into the hands of the new members of the county commission as they start in January will be really important. "I think that's what our job is as staff...
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
Amidon Bridge closure causing more traffic in neighborhoods
Road construction in the heart of Wichita is changing the way thousands of drivers get around each day. It's causing headaches for some travelers but also for people who live nearby.
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
Buhler City Council meets Tuesday
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler City Council will act on a temporary note resolution for Buhler Industrial Park II at its meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda is a report from Hutch Rec on the operations of the Buhler Pool this past season, the renewal of the cereal malt beverage license for the Buhler Market and an appointment to the Buhler Recreation Commission.
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
Annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson to benefit Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "We will again have our Willow Tree angels and our ceramic ornaments," said Tara Dahlstrom with Hospice. "For a donation of $75, you get a beautiful Willow Tree angel. For $40, there is an ornament this year, as well. Lots of people have been collecting these things year after year. They are able to have beautiful trees with these ornaments on them. From Monday, November 28 through the end of the year, we will have these available."
USD 308 receives Full Accreditation from KSDE
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools has received full accreditation from the Kansas Department of Education based on their work in the areas of social-emotional growth, kindergarten readiness, individual plans of study, graduation rate, and postsecondary success. On September 30, 2022, USD 308 hosted an Outside Visitation Team (OVT),...
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
PACT Act means more health benefits for Veterans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Veterans who may have been denied service-connected benefits before need to apply again after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, also known as the PACT Act back in August. "The PACT Act is...
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
Kan. man dies after accident at custom cabinetry business
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident just south of Salina. Just before 4p.m. November 23, emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road for the report of an accident, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27, of Salina,...
adastraradio.com
Hutch Chamber’s Shop Local Giveaway is Going On, Window Decorating Contest Too
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for the 2022 Shop Local Giveaway. Here’s what you need to know. Eat, drink, and shop locally anywhere throughout Reno County, and submit a copy of your receipt(s) online. Each receipt turned in gives you one entry into the weekly prize drawing.
Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
ksal.com
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
wichitabyeb.com
Returning to Nortons Brewing Company to check out their Garden Igloos
We went the first year they opened, miss out last year, but returned this year for the Garden Igloos at Nortons Brewing Company. Nortons opened their reservations for the igloos earlier this month and many slots were booked quickly. We were lucky to get one and stopped by with some friends who have never been.
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
Hutch Post
