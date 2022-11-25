It is fitting that the first post-pandemic World Cup is showing that resilience or, to use the marvellous term coined by Iain Dowie, bounce-backability is the most important attribute that any team can have. Several countries have now bounced back from first-match thrashings to triumph in their second match, including Costa Rica, Iran and Australia. Germany were not thrashed in their first game and they did not bounce back to win their second game, but their performance in drawing 1-1 with Spain was arguably the biggest bounce-back of all.

3 HOURS AGO