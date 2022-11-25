Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Chamber To Host ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Giveaway
WARSAW — Each week until Christmas, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce will be hiding a tiny elf in two local businesses. Daily clues and photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media pages to help shoppers narrow down which store the elves may be hidden in. $100...
abc57.com
Kosciusko County businesses in final round of Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two businesses out of Kosciusko County are the finalists for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition. The two businesses remaining, Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg and Polywood of Syracuse, are now competing for the championship. The community can vote for...
inkfreenews.com
Helena C. Elliott
Helena “Granny” Elliott, 89, Leesburg, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Helena was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Waynesburg, Ky., the daughter of Leonard and Margaret “Maggie” (Carrier) Rice. She was united in marriage Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles R “Bob” Elliott, who preceded her in May 2000.
inkfreenews.com
Ellen Ruth Smith — UPDATED
Ellen Ruth Smith, of Warsaw, passed away at 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, at the age of 86. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Moffett, Okla., to Nelly (Fox) Perceful and Isaac Perceful. At the young age of 16, she knew she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Buddy L. Smith, and she married him on Feb. 21, 1952. They were blessed with three sons and enjoyed becoming grandparents multiple times over the 53 years of marriage they shared before Buddy passed away on March 7, 2005.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, East CR 350N, east of North Airport Road, Warsaw. Driver: Jo A. Eccles, 40, South Main Street, North Webster. Eccles was traveling west on CR 350N when a deer entered the roadway. Damage up to $2,500.
inkfreenews.com
Indiana Chamber’s Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney Championship Set
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament is down to two finalists – and they are both from Kosciusko County. In the semifinal – which had thousands of voters and concluded last night – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg knocked off Hiker Trailers from Columbus and Polywood of Syracuse topped Kidstuff Playsystems from Gary.
inkfreenews.com
Susan Ogan
Susan (Vrooman) Ogan, 80, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 9:13 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Parkview Noble Kendallville. She married Jon Ogan on Nov. 20, 1965; he survives in Wabash. Susan is survived by one son, Shawn Ogan, Wabash; one daughter, Misty Marz, Wabash; five grandchildren; and...
swmichigandining.com
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
inkfreenews.com
Virginia ‘Lee’ Hewitt
Virginia “Lee” (Creighton) Hewitt, 87, Bremen, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Bourbon. Lee was born Oct. 15, 1935. Lee married William D Hewitt; he preceded her in death. Lee is survived by her daughter Kurta Miller-Addington, Bremen; son Ken Hewitt, New York; stepdaughter Cathy Packard, South Bend;...
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Atwood Bank Robbery
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Dec. 1, 1980 — After three years of waiting, the Grace College basketball team won its seventh Turkey Classic championship Saturday night, defeating Anderson College 83-80. Not since 1977, when they defeated Bethel College in the finals, had the Lancers captured the Turkey Tourney title.
inkfreenews.com
Edward D. Ketcham
Edward D. Ketcham, 83, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Culver. He was born on July 3, 1939. Edward D. Ketcham married Dorothy Grzyb on Feb. 28, 1959. Edward is survived by his children Sherry Moricz, Edward Ketcham, Randy Ketcham and William Ketcham; eight siblings; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
WANE-TV
Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
inkfreenews.com
Joseph L. Dyrcz
Joseph L. Dyrcz, 63, died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 28, 1959. Joseph and his former wife, Carol were married in 1987. He is survived by his son Martin Dyrcz, Tyner; and sister Barbara (Craig) Flowers. Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth,...
inkfreenews.com
Carolyn D. Dimmitt
Carolyn D. Dimmitt, 82, died from congestive heart failure with her family by her side on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home in Plymouth. Lifetime Marshall County resident, Carolyn was born in Plymouth, on Sept. 30, 1940, to Glenn Eugene and Helen Elizabeth (Pippenger) Long. That same...
inkfreenews.com
Harry J. Richter
Harry J. Richter, 84, Rochester, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus, Logansport. He was born June 6, 1938. On June 19, 1960, Harry married Dorothy Jean Douglass, who survives. He is also survived by two sons, Brian (Jennifer) Richter, Rochester and Todd Richter, Rochester; two grandsons; and...
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
WNDU
Wellfield Botanic Garden annual Winter Wonderland of Holiday Lights
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Wellfield Botanic Gardens is holding its sixth annual “Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights.” . With this year being its biggest and brightest, with over 1.2 million lights put out on display through out the 36-acre garden. “It is such an amazing event, there is...
inkfreenews.com
Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Man
ELKHART — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Elkhart man. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Garvin Roberson, a 70-year-old black man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Garvin was last seen wearing a gray half-zip pullover jacket, black basketball pants, and black tennis shoes. He drives a gray 2022 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate 653EKG.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Overdrive Switching To Libby
MILFORD — Do you read e-books using your library card? If you are currently using the Overdrive app, be aware that app will be discontinued in early January. Instead, the same materials can be accessed using the new and improved Libby app, which is free to download and many readers say it is more user-friendly than the older Overdrive app.
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
Comments / 0