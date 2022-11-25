There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO