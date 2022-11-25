ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game

On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: Postseason Outlook

Michigan Football is 12-0 and has tons of potential for a postseason run. Wolverine fans, enjoy these upcoming weeks. Saturday’s game in Columbus was the best game I’ve ever watched, and if you’re under 22 like myself it was the first time you’ve ever witnessed a Michigan football win in Columbus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
detroitsportsnation.com

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The State News, Michigan State University

COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football

There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

The Famous Michigan/Ohio State “Blizzard Bowl” of 1950

We’ve had some crazy college football games over the years, but one of the strangest was the famous “Snow Bowl” between Michigan and Ohio State on Nov. 25, 1950. It was snowing so hard at times that the announcers couldn’t see the field Watch this video (old film): Snow Bowl and more film of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, November 26

Local businesses are hoping to strike gold on Small Business Saturday. Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It was one of the toughest decisions Jennifer Gruesbeck has ever had to make - should she put her life in mid-Michigan as a mom and Covenant medical assistant on hold and head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief or not?
SAGINAW, MI
