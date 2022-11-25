Read full article on original website
New York Post
U.S. weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine
WASHINGTON – The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kyiv to strike far behind Russian lines as the West struggles to meet demand for more arms. U.S. and allied military inventories are shrinking, and Ukraine faces an increasing need for more sophisticated weapons as the war drags on. Boeing’s proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America’s Eastern European allies, industry sources said. Although the United States has rebuffed requests for...
Putin’s Prison Recruiting Scheme Takes a Big, Desperate Turn
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group is freeing hardened rebels held in jail cells in the Central African Republic and deploying them overseas, including in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, two senior military officers in CAR told The Daily Beast.According to the sources in CAR, where armed rebels have controlled large parts of the country for about a decade, dozens of men held in military and police custody for crimes such as rape and murder are now being recruited into Wagner’s local wing, which includes hundreds of fighters commonly referred to as “Black Russians.” Many of the recruits, the officers said, are...
Putin ally Kudrin steps down from audit chamber
A longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Kudrin, stepped down Tuesday as the head of the country's audit chamber amid reports he will oversee the reconstruction of tech giant Yandex following sanctions over Ukraine. Last week, Russian state news agency TASS reported that Kudrin will be given a senior role in Yandex before the new year.
"Catastrophic impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict": Extremist becomes Israeli security chief
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right Israeli lawmaker who was convicted of incitement to racism against Arabs and supporting a terrorist organization in 2007, is poised to become Israel's national security minister after reaching a deal Friday with incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Palestinians say 3 men killed by Israeli fire in West Bank
The Palestinian Health Ministry says three Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension
The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history
China's 'zero-COVID' policy could be Xi's undoing
Protests against China's Xi Jinping's "zero COVID" policy erupted in cities last week and are spreading across China.
Trump dines with white supremacist. Does he condemn his views? What do you think? | Opinion
Republicans seem to have accepted dangerous extremists as the cost of doing business, Herald Editorial Board argues.
Even Pat Boone Is Praying Trump Doesn’t Run Again
Pat Boone—as in the long-ago teen idol, Hollywood heartthrob, and 1960s-era TV star turned right-wing activist and evangelical celebrity—claims that Barack Obama was an illegitimate president. He has similarly erroneous doubts about Joe Biden, condemns same-sex marriage as an abomination, embraces various conspiracy theories concerning Democratic Party uber-donor George Soros, argues that the lethal Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol was led by Antifa members wearing MAGA hats, believes Armageddon is just around the corner, and voted twice for Donald Trump.Yet in an exclusive interview with The Daily Beast—two weeks after millions of Americans soundly rejected many of...
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
