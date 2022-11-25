ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Washingtonian.com

11 Best Holiday Light Displays Around the DC Area

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 8. The botanical gardens transform into a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake. $16–$20. Bull Run Festival of Lights. 7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 8. Explore two...
MARYLAND STATE
popville.com

Helluva Way to Wake Up – What'd they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: "Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.". National Christmas Tree Lighting in person "Is it worth the time commitment?". Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. "National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King" "Dear...
WASHINGTON, DC
capitolhillcorner.org

The Week Ahead … & Some Photos from the Past Week

ICYMI, the Washington Business Journal reported that the city is considering bringing in a new developer for the Eastern Branch Boys and Girls Club at 261, 17th Street, SE. Many proposals have been put forth over the years, but none have borne fruit. Now Morningstar Community Development has a plan for 35 condos – 5 offered at 50% AMI, six at 80% AMI, and the remaining 24 at 120% AMI. The proposal envisions the city transferring the property to Morningstar for $1 which would permit development. DC regulations require that 30% of the units in developments on city-owned land be affordable. If the DC Council's Committee on Business and Economic Development approves the deal it would go to the full City Council for consideration. https://www.bizjournals.com/ (Thanks, Jeff Tara)
WASHINGTON, DC
alextimes.com

Your Views: Census shows Alexandria more dense than L.A., Chicago, Queens

In Alexandria, homeowners are a juicy political target. Former City Councilor and Delegate Rob Krupicka recently said on social media that homeowners, whom he pejoratively called "NIMBYs," are "literally destroying this country. We must take it back." He blamed policies protecting homeownership for "driving up inflation, exasperating (sic) homelessness, inequity and ultimately hurting the middle class." City Councilor Kirk McPike "liked" the post.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

"Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair" Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA

ZooLights opens Friday at the National Zoo

WASHINGTON — ZooLights has officially opened for the 2022 holiday season, bringing dozens of dazzling Christmas lights back to the National Zoo. And this year, the Zoo sleighed it!. The free, ticketed, event includes live music performances, tasty winter treats and several opportunities to shop 'til you drop, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC

DC's culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC's culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD
mocoshow.com

Restaurants That Closed in MoCo in 2022

Below you'll find a list of restaurants that unfortunately closed in 2022. Please let us know of any restaurants we may have missed. On the flip side, make sure to read our list of Over 100 Restaurants That Have Opened in Montgomery County in 2022. Anh-mazing Viet Kitchen- North...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sancerresatsunset.com

Hotels near Smithsonian Metro Station in Washington, D.C.

Smithsonian Station is a convenient Metro stop on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. It is within one mile of several popular sites, including:. the National Museum of African American History and Culture. the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden. the Sackler Gallery. the Freer Gallery of Art. the National Museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
seminoletribune.org

Tribal members take part in D.C. memorial events

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It was a rainy Veterans Day in the nation's capital, but it didn't dampen the spirits of those who descended on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to celebrate a milestone for Native American veterans. On Nov. 11, about 1,700 Native American veterans representing...
WASHINGTON, DC
actionnews5.com

Starbucks worker suspended over alleged 'monkey' label on drink

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) - A Starbucks employee from Maryland has been suspended after the word "monkey" was reportedly printed as the name on a Black customer's drink label. Customer Monique Pugh believes the Nov. 19 incident was racially motivated. She says she was the only Black woman...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
