nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
nbc15.com
Five tips to avoid delivery scams
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. Vendors said they not only partake in the event to make a profit, but to build connections with fellow businesses around the state. “Something...
This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin
Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each month
money and envelopesPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Unsplash/Creative Commons) As the cost of living continues to rise in Wisconsin, are you feeling like you're having a hard time keeping up with all of your expenses?
wpr.org
Rash of illnesses among Wisconsin kids keeping caregivers home from work
Kristin Murphey's 2-year-old daughter Emma has been home sick just about every other week since September. There have been colds, a full body rash, RSV with pneumonia and pneumonia without RSV. They've taken multiple trips to the pediatrician, and had one stint in the emergency department. All the while, Murphey...
isthmus.com
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration
The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
foxnebraska.com
State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'
MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
wearegreenbay.com
‘Access to 60+ state parks, forests, & recreation areas across Wisconsin’: State park stickers, passes available now
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale. The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25. “We’re delighted to...
tomahawkleader.com
Venison Feed returns to downtown Tomahawk for 56 iteration
TOMAHAWK – Downtown Tomahawk once again hosted an annual event that serves as both a kickoff to Wisconsin’s nine-day deer hunting season and an opportunity for family and friends to get together before hitting the tree stands. Hundreds of people, many of them hunters clad in blaze orange,...
Wisconsin Woman Visits Oklahoma, With 105lbs of ‘Green Leafy Substance’
A Wisconsin woman was traveling through Oklahoma, with a lot of weed. She was arrested. KFOR. Peggy Feucht, of Wisconsin was in Oklahoma. Maybe visiting family, maybe delivering lots of weed, maybe both...I guess we will never know. What we do know, is that the trip didn't end well for Peggy.
Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’
Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider changes to school funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R – Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R – Oostburg) agreed during a lunch-time panel hosted by...
nbc15.com
DNR now selling 2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday they are now selling 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes. Admission stickers and trail passes make for the perfect holiday present by offering anyone opportunities to enjoy nature, the DNR says. “From...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Employment Commission: state law prevents UW Health from recognizing nurse union
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission says nurses at UW Health can’t organize a union and collectively bargain a contract under current Wisconsin law. Earlier this year, nurses at UW Health planned a strike in hopes of pressuring UW Health to recognize the union nurses wanted...
Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close
HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season. While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
Rent This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle For Less Than $200 a Night!
Looking for a unique and luxurious getaway to take in Wisconsin sometime soon? Check out this amazing castle that's available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin!. I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
CBS 58
Wisconsin Humane Society matching up to $30,000 to benefit a puppy in need of medical care
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- 'Giving Tuesday,' co-founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2012, is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving each year, highlighting the importance of charitable giving. Locally, the Wisconsin Humane Society is utilizing Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to help a puppy in need of emergency medical...
empowerwisconsin.org
Stafsholt: DSPS has failed to respond
MADSON — State Sen. Rob Stafsholt (R-10th) delivered the Republican radio address this week. His topic: Gov. Tony Evers’ dysfunctional Department of Safety and Professional Services and the license crisis it has failed to effectively deal with. Stafsholt chairs the Legislative Council Study Committee on Occupational Licenses looking into the debacle.
