ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Five tips to avoid delivery scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns consumers about delivery scam texts this holiday season. They say customers who have clicked on text message links requesting a delivery preferences update have had their personal information stolen. According to the BBB, there are five things consumers can do to avoid con artists and thieves stealing from them:
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This Is The Official State Cheese Of Wisconsin

Every state has a "state bird" or "state flower" the list goes on and on. I was surprised to see that up until earlier this year the state known for its cheese did NOT have a "state cheese." Thankfully it does now, but people are divided on it. How It...
WISCONSIN STATE
isthmus.com

What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
WISCONSIN STATE
foxnebraska.com

State response: Avery's theory of alternate suspect requires 'speculative leaps'

MANITOWOC (WLUK) — Prosecutors say Steven Avery should not get another hearing on his latest attempt to overturn his conviction or get a new trial for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach, arguing "Avery's theory requires so many speculative leaps ignoring the actual facts of the case that reasonable movie-goers would be hard-pressed to sit through it."
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Venison Feed returns to downtown Tomahawk for 56 iteration

TOMAHAWK – Downtown Tomahawk once again hosted an annual event that serves as both a kickoff to Wisconsin’s nine-day deer hunting season and an opportunity for family and friends to get together before hitting the tree stands. Hundreds of people, many of them hunters clad in blaze orange,...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Republican leaders to pursue ‘transformational tax changes’

Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders emphasized the potential for compromise in the coming legislative session as they pursue major tax changes and consider changes to school funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R – Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R – Oostburg) agreed during a lunch-time panel hosted by...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's 2022 gun deer hunting season comes to a close

HUDSON, Wis. – You won't be seeing as much blaze orange across the border in the days ahead.Sunday was the last day for hunters in Wisconsin that were hoping to get a deer during gun season.  While the season is now over, here are your options now: Muzzleloader season starts Monday, and the archery season is still underway through early January.MORE: Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Rent This Spectacular Wisconsin Castle For Less Than $200 a Night!

Looking for a unique and luxurious getaway to take in Wisconsin sometime soon? Check out this amazing castle that's available for rent in Eagle River, Wisconsin!. I have a large family that loves to get together to celebrate major holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter...you get my point. Most of my family members live within 2 hours of one another, so traveling to get everyone together isn't that hard, but the rate that my family is growing thanks to marriages and babies certainly is. For the last couple of years, there have been discussions about revamping our holiday celebrations, basically where, when, and how to host them. We've toyed with celebrating Christmas in July at our extended family cabin in Wisconsin. We've also thrown the idea out there to rent out a big vacation home somewhere so everyone could get away and celebrate, and that is what led me to the discovery of Wisconsin's Cranberry Castle.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Stafsholt: DSPS has failed to respond

MADSON — State Sen. Rob Stafsholt (R-10th) delivered the Republican radio address this week. His topic: Gov. Tony Evers’ dysfunctional Department of Safety and Professional Services and the license crisis it has failed to effectively deal with. Stafsholt chairs the Legislative Council Study Committee on Occupational Licenses looking into the debacle.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy