Starkville, MS

Mississippi State women's basketball in Puerto Rico Classic: Live score updates

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State women's basketball is spending its Thanksgiving weekend in Puerto Rico, but it's far from a vacation for first-year coach Sam Purcell and his squad.

The Bulldogs (5-1) opened business with a 67-32 win against Georgetown in the Puerto Rico Classic on Friday morning. MSU will look to make it a perfect trip against Nebraska on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FloSports).

The Cornhuskers are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018. They dropped out of the Top 25 after losses at No. 15 Creighton and Drake last week.

Mississippi State is looking to boost its NCAA Tournament résumé after a missed opportunity at South Dakota State last week. MSU responded to that loss with back-to-back wins in Starkville against Alabama State and Colorado State before taking down Georgetown.

MSU hasn't beaten a Big Ten team since taking down Michigan State in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Mississippi State lost to Michigan in the Daytona Beach Invitational last season.

How to watch Mississippi State women's basketball vs. Nebraska

MSU takes on Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on FloSports .

Mississippi State women's basketball vs. Nebraska: Live score updates

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

