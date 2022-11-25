Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Asking Husband For Divorce
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other Results
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in Texas
kogt.com
Shirley Ann LeBlanc
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
kogt.com
Gumdrop Shop is Saturday
The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to bring the Gumdrop Shop to downtown Orange. The Gumdrop Shop will be held at Stark Park on Saturday, December 3, from 10AM to 4PM. Spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park and find unique items provided by more than 100 artists...
KFDM-TV
Ongoing sewage and drainage concerns in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — A major sewage problem we reported on back in April is an issue once again for the Amelia neighborhood in Beaumont. Those who live there now say the problem became embarrassing over the Thanksgiving holiday. It was hours before some residents could flush their toilets. KFDM/Fox 4'S...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
kogt.com
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637.
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
kogt.com
Two Vidor Men Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
Man accused of April 2021 murder of Beaumont man set to stand trial soon
BEAUMONT, Texas — Trial is set to begin Tuesday for a man accused of a 2021 murder in Beaumont. Joaquin Garcia was indicted on September 1, 2021 on one count of murder for the April 2021 stabbing death of 40-year-old Norlan Moreno. The trial will be held before the...
Nitro Burger Opens Nov. 28 in Trinity Groves
Nitro Burger, a futuristic burger concept from Trinity Groves CEO Julian Rodarte, opens Nov. 28 in the former Resto Gastro Bistro space in Trinity Groves. The restaurant will feature tableside liquid nitrogen booze milkshakes, USDA certified Black Angus ground brisket burger patties with mix and match flavors, in-house made sauces, lobster tots, hand-cut fries, and more.
kogt.com
PUC Approves Entergy Proposal
BRIDGE CITY, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas recently approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build the Orange County Advanced Power Station, a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility that will be located near Bridge City. Located in one of the largest industrial regions in the nation, the...
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic was blocked as crews in Nederland battled a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The Jefferson County Water District No. 10 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and requested assistance from the Nederland Fire Department, Port Neches Fire Department, Groves Fire Department, Jefferson County ESD No. 4, Acadian EMS, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Entergy.
kjas.com
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall hospitalized after heart attack
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall is hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack. Hall is reportedly in the intensive care unit at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Hall has been Chief of Police since 2016, and prior to that he had achieved the rank of Captain along with serving stints as Interim Police Chief, detective and patrol officer.
kjas.com
Jasper police chief’s wife gives update on his condition following heart attack
As Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall remains hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack, his wife, Judy, has given an update on his condition. Judy says when Gerald was stricken on Thursday, she took him to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and from there he was flown by medical helicopter to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, where he remains in the intensive care unit.
Teenager certified to stand trial as adult following assault at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old teenager from Beaumont could soon stand trial as an adult after an assault at West Brook High School was caught on camera. A hearing to determine if Jordon Savoy would be certified as an adult took place Monday at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center before Judge Randy Shelton. He was certified and now faces adult charges.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
kjas.com
The Ford Store is closing
One of the owners of the Lake Country Ford, Robby Biddy confirmed this week that the dealership dealership here in Jasper will soon close doors. According to Biddy, the decision to closed was not initiated by local management but instead by Ford Motor Company which is moving in the direction of closing smaller stores in towns like Jasper. In fact word is that Jasper is not alone and that the store in Liberty will also soon close as the company moves in a new direction. However, Biddy said his group will continue to operate Lake Country Chevrolet which is located next door and continue to serve the community without change.
brproud.com
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman. Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19. She was last seen after 5 a.m., traveling northbound on Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, north of Cypress Street. She was last...
kogt.com
Catt Career High 16 For Cards
Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt (Orangefield) scored a game-high 16 points, to go along with 7 boards and two blocks, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season. Catt was one of two Cardinals...
