HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson to benefit Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "We will again have our Willow Tree angels and our ceramic ornaments," said Tara Dahlstrom with Hospice. "For a donation of $75, you get a beautiful Willow Tree angel. For $40, there is an ornament this year, as well. Lots of people have been collecting these things year after year. They are able to have beautiful trees with these ornaments on them. From Monday, November 28 through the end of the year, we will have these available."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO