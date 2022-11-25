Read full article on original website
Annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Remember Me Tree is up in Hutchinson to benefit Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "We will again have our Willow Tree angels and our ceramic ornaments," said Tara Dahlstrom with Hospice. "For a donation of $75, you get a beautiful Willow Tree angel. For $40, there is an ornament this year, as well. Lots of people have been collecting these things year after year. They are able to have beautiful trees with these ornaments on them. From Monday, November 28 through the end of the year, we will have these available."
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Loaves and fishes moment: Ark Church Salina Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
Three hundred and fifty community volunteers and church members braced frigid temperatures on Saturday to serve their community and bring a little Thanksgiving assistance to those in need. The Fifth Annual Ark Salina Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway brought a total of 600 cars—some arriving as early as 5 a.m. to the Dean Evans Stadium, 851 Markley Road, in Salina.
'No one was hungry': Wichita volunteers run into best possible problem giving Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Every year during holidays, volunteers in Wichita step up in major ways to make sure those less fortunate aren't forgotten. But this year, someone who's been feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving for years says he ran into the best kind of problem. "We're getting our bellies...
Santa Claus appearing all over Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Meeting Santa Claus is a time-honored tradition for many families throughout the holiday season. Sometimes tracking him down can be a little difficult, he appears in so many places. To remedy that, Eagle Media reporters have compiled a small list to help parents track down where...
New Wichita police chief is in town
New Wichita police chief is in town
Salina City Commission to consider bike sharrows, carpeting
Bike sharrows and carpeting are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
PACT Act means more health benefits for Veterans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Veterans who may have been denied service-connected benefits before need to apply again after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022, also known as the PACT Act back in August. "The PACT Act is...
Salina man dies in work accident Wednesday
A Salina man died as the result of a work accident Wednesday just south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that emergency personnel responded to Crestwood, Inc., 601. E. Water Well Road, at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an accident. Nathaniel T.R. Goben, 27,...
Brookville Planning First Parade of Lights
A Saline County community which has been hosting a Labor Day celebration and parade for over 50 years is planning for the first time a Christmas parade. The Brookville Community Foundation, which has been involved in a Labor Day Celebration dating back to the 1970s, is planning its first “Parade of Lights”.
Author of race conversation book for teachers at ESSDACK next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —ESSDACK will host a free learning opportunity Tuesday, December 6th, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at ESSDACK. Author Matthew R. Kay, will join ESSDACK to discuss his book, Not Light But Fire: How to Lead Meaningful Race Conversations in the Classroom. With years of classroom experience, Kay...
Dog dies in fire east of Hutchinson
A fire kept crews from the Hutchinson and Buhler fire departments busy Monday morning.
Sedgwick County adds new ways to pay property taxes
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Property taxes are due by Dec. 20 for Sedgwick County residents, and now there are new ways to make your payments. Starting today, residents can pay their property taxes by telephone by calling 833-303-6683. They can also be made in person at the Sedgwick County Tag Offices at 2525 W. Douglas […]
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
Central Salina residence burgled while resident inside
A local man got a surprise late Sunday afternoon when someone broke into his central Salina residence and quickly stole some gaming equipment while he was home. The 47-year-old man told police that a white male he did not know knocked on the front door of his residence in the 200 block of S. Front Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Since the man didn't know the person at the door, he didn't open the door, Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
Hutch Chamber’s Shop Local Giveaway is Going On, Window Decorating Contest Too
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is accepting entries for the 2022 Shop Local Giveaway. Here’s what you need to know. Eat, drink, and shop locally anywhere throughout Reno County, and submit a copy of your receipt(s) online. Each receipt turned in gives you one entry into the weekly prize drawing.
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
Southwest Wichita home damaged in a fire
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.
The city’s second HTeaO will open next week in east Wichita
Wichita’s second HTeaO location is set to open next week. The tea chain who first opened last year at 13th and Tyler will open to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 12930 E. 21st St. If you’ve never heard of HTeaO, it’s a business that features 25 different...
