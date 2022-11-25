ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Tulane vs. Cincinnati predictions, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
 3 days ago

Tulane vs. Cincinnati prediction, game time, TV, streaming: Week 13 college football schedule

Tulane vs. Cincinnati predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 12 p.m. Eastern

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV ( Try for free )

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Cincinnati comes into the game as 1 point favorites, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 44 points

Moneyline: Tulane -105 | Cincinnati -125

Take a chance: Bet on Tulane vs. Cincinnati at SI Sportsbook

FPI prediction: Cincinnati has the 56.9 percent chance to win the game outright, according to the Football Power Index computers that predict winners by simulating a team's season 20,000 times. Tulane has the 43.1 percent chance to win.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Cincinnati will defeat Tulane, 34-20, hit the over, and cover the spread.

College Football Rankings

According to CFP Selection Committee

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Alabama
  8. Clemson
  9. Oregon
  10. Tennessee
  11. Penn State
  12. Kansas State
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Florida State
  17. North Carolina
  18. UCLA
  19. Tulane
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Oregon State
  22. UCF
  23. Texas
  24. Cincinnati
  25. Louisville

