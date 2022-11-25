Florida Man Claims $5,000,000 On Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off From RaceTrac

A Florida man’s pit stop at a RacTrac location resulted in him picking the right ticket and landing a $5,000,000 jackpot win on a lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announces that Jerry Norasing, 37, of Orlando, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00.

Norasing purchased his winning ticket from RaceTrac, located at 3201 South Highway 27 in Clermont. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

In The News: 23-Year-Old Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Killed By Suspected Drunk Diver

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022.

Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement