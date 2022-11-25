Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
LGPD Wins the La Grande City Pedometer Challenge
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Recently the City of La Grande held a 5-week city-wide employee pedometer challenge. Our very own LGPD 911 Dispatcher, Cherise Kaechele was the overall winner – logging in 552,113 steps! The pedometer challenge is one fun way to encourage employee wellness and reduce stress through physical activity. Congratulations Cherise and thank you for inspiring others around you to improve their wellness through events like this!
Bad weather closes I-84 lanes in eastern Oregon
A winter weather storm closed I-84 in both directions Monday afternoon in eastern Oregon after multiple crashes near La Grande, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.
opb.org
Christmas spirit comes to life in Sumpter, Oregon
If you’re looking for a storybook Christmas experience, you can’t get much closer than the Sumpter Valley Railroad’s Christmas train. Set in Eastern Oregon’s scenic Elkhorn section of the Blue Mountains, Sumpter has officially been designated a “ghost town.” But the small community west of Baker City bustles with spirit and energy during the holiday season. The piles of tailings left over from the mining that boomed here in the late 19th and early 20th centuries are hidden under a fresh, white blanket of snow, and with the most true-to-life Santa Claus this reporter has ever encountered listening to wish lists, the entire event is wrapped in a dreamy nostalgia. And all of that doesn’t even account for the trains.
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
Update | Snow, slick roads close I-84 both directions in East Oregon. Winter storm warning
Don’t try to use Highway 204 as a detour.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Solar Charging Station at Baker Library brings Power To The People
BAKER CITY – (Release from the city of Baker City) An outdoor Solar Charging Station for portable electronic devices is now available for public use at the Baker County Public Library, courtesy of the Friends of Baker County Library group. The bright green, $6,900 unit can be found in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
City of Union Holding a Public Meeting to Discuss Fire District Mergers
UNION, OR – (Information from the Union Rural Fire Protection District) The City of Union will be holding a public town hall meeting tonight to discuss the merger of the City of Union Fire Department and the Union Rural Fire Protection District. Currently, the two districts are entirely independent with their own chiefs, administrators and boards along with extra overhead and insurance costs. The City of Union Fire Department provides local ambulance services, with eight firefighters on hand between both districts. Notably however, the districts operate out of the same station, with many of the firefighters working for both districts simultaneously.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Snow Removal Policy
BAKER CITY – (Release from Baker City Public Works) In the event of snowfall with an accumulation of at least 4’’ of snow with more on the way, city crews will begin plowing city streets. It is imperative that all vehicles be removed from streets so that snow can be cleared all the way to the curb. Please see the Baker City website at www.bakercity.com for a map of priority routes.
goeasternoregon.com
Quick Takes: Nov. 22, 2022
LA GRANDE — The BlueMountaineers end-of-the-month dance is happening Saturday, Nov. 26, 6-9 p.m. at the La Grande Senior Center, 1504 N. Albany St. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger. The evening features a finger food potluck. Grande Ronde Community Band plays Nov. 28. LA...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla to Hold Ground-Breaking Ceremony for Project PATH
The city of Umatilla is inviting the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for Project PATH on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m. The facility will be built at 81535 Lind Road in Hermiston for the purpose of bringing together services to assist individuals and families in west Umatilla County who are experiencing homelessness and help them transition to permanent housing. More information about Project PATH is available on the city’s website or by calling Umatilla City Hall at 541-922-3226.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Elgin FBLA Helping Santa Answer Letters
ELGIN – (Information from the Elgin School District) The Elgin FBLA is Helping Santa answer letters. Children and families wanting to send letters to Santa can submit theirs to the Elgin FBLA’s PO Box by December 12 and the Elgin FBLA Students will help Santa get them answered as best they can. Responses will be sent back via mail. Parents should make sure that every child’s name is legible and that a return address is included on the envelope. Parents should let the Elgin FBLA know if multiple children will be sending letters from the same household. The Elgin FBLA will try to ensure that no duplicate responses are sent home.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolves are busy
SALEM – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has changed the way it reports confirmed wolf depredations and other wolf news. It will report all acts on a weekly basis instead of as they occur. There are also fewer details provided in these reports. Based on that new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Welcome Blossom! New Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist
UNION COUNTY – The Union County District Attorney’s Office has welcomed a new team member. Blossom, an 18-month-old yellow lab, is the new Certified Victim Advocate K-9 Specialist. Blossom was gifted free of charge to the DA’s office through an organization called Working Dogs Oregon. Union County...
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker School Board meeting highlights
BAKER CITY – Baker School District Superintendent Erin Lair (EL) spoke with Elkhorn Media Group’s Shannon McKone (SM) to discuss highlights from last week’s school board meeting. (SM) Thank you for joining me, Superintendent Lair. Let’s talk about some highlights from the school board meeting that took...
KTVL
Two Oregon men charged on numerous counts of taking big game animals illegally
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. Officials say in the summer of 2020, troopers began gathering information and evidence which led to a search warrant at a Pendleton residence...
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP charges Umatilla County men with poaching
UMATILLA COUNTY – The following news release is from the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division:. The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Troopers from the Pendleton Area Command received information on several individuals who were unlawfully taking big game animals. In the summer of 2020 Troopers began gathering information and evidence over the following year, which led to the service of a search warrant at a Pendleton residence in December of 2021. Evidence seized from the search warrant included 6 sets of deer antlers, and 3 sets of elk antlers, including a 7×7 trophy bull elk, a rifle, a bow, and meat. The investigation and search warrant led to the indictment of Walker Erickson, (28) of Pendleton, Oregon, and Hunter Wagner, (23) of Pilot Rock, Oregon.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Measure 114 suit to begin this week
PORTLAND – The lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Ballot Measure 114 was filed in Pendleton’s U.S. District Court, but it’s not being heard there. The action has been moved to Judge Karin Immergut’s courtroom in the Portland District. She has scheduled a hearing on Friday. The...
