Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?

NORFOLK, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO