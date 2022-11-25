Read full article on original website
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
Ricky Steamboat Recalls Working With A Young Triple H In WCW
Predicting the next superstar in wrestling is never an easy feat, but Ricky Steamboat knew he was in the presence of a future great when he encountered a young and unknown wrestler working under the ring name Jean-Paul Lévesque. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor...
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
Sami Zayn Addresses The Bloodline's Pecking Order After WWE Survivor Series
Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the most popular Superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce views himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline. Speaking to reporters after helping The Bloodline...
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.
Sami Zayn's Loyalty Revealed At WWE Survivor Series
Kevin Owens had Roman Reigns all but pinned after delivering a popup powerbomb in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Just then, Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to The Bloodline by holding the referee's arm, following which he hit a vicious low blow on Owens, his friend of 25 years.
Update On William Regal's AEW Contract Status And WWE Interest
Following his actions that caused Jon Moxley to lose his title to Maxwell Jacob Friedman at AEW Full Gear, many have started to speculate about the future of "Lord" William Regal in All Elite Wrestling. With Mox telling his mentor to "run far away, as far as you can, and you never, ever come back," could this mean that the "Gentleman Villain" is gearing up for a return to WWE now that the Blackpool Combat Club is coming apart at the seams? According to Dave Meltzer, it's not quite as simple as that.
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
Becky Lynch Was 'Terrified' For Big Spot During WarGames Match
In her first match back from a separated shoulder, Becky Lynch put caution to the wind and leaped off the top of the WarGames structure at Saturday's Survivor Series, taking out both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY – who were perched on a table – with a leg drop. The Man would subsequently pin Kai to secure the win for Team Belair.
Triple H Details Conversation With Ozzy Osbourne Ahead Of Survivor Series WarGames
WWE was "making war just for fun" on Sunday. At last night's annual Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event, the show kicked off with Ozzy Osbourne making a surprise appearance in the opening video package, singing the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs" while sitting on his trademark throne. During the...
This Is What Was On Arn Anderson's Mind At WWE Survivor Series 1989
Few performers have had an impact on the professional wrestling industry like Arn Anderson. Together with Tully Blanchard, Anderson helped define the modern style of tag team wrestling, performing in both WWE and WCW. On a recent episode of the "Arn" podcast, Anderson spoke about his experience at Survivor Series in 1989, as he was preparing to make the move from WWE back to WCW.
Titus O'Neil Reveals The WWE Pairing He'd Like To Work With
Despite being inactive as an in-ring competitor in recent years, Titus O'Neil remains a proud member of the WWE family. His absence from the ring, one that has spanned over two years, is largely due to recurring knee injuries, as well as his obligations as a Global Ambassador for the WWE.
WWE Raw Results (11/28) - The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis In A High Stakes Match, We Hear From Becky Lynch, WarGames Fallout & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on November 28, 2022, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!. "The A-Lister" The Miz will be facing longtime foe, Dexter Lumis, in a high stakes Anything Goes Match. If Lumis wins the bout, then he will earn himself a WWE contract and The Miz will be forced to pay him all the money that he owes him. Johnny Gargano exposed Miz a few weeks ago for hiring Lumis to attack him on multiple occasions in order to give the illusion that he had a "Hollywood stalker", but The Miz later stopped the payments after Lumis went too far in his eyes. Gargano backed up his accusations with hidden camera footage of The Miz confessing to doing so to an undercover private detective. Will Lumis become an official member of the WWE roster tonight, or will The Miz be able to get rid of him once and for all?
Sami Zayn & Jey Uso's Relationship Gets More Ucey At WWE Live Event
This past Saturday, WWE Survivor Series WarGames took over the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, and it delivered on its promise of being an unforgettable night. The main event had clear battle lines drawn between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, but what remained unclear is how "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn would affiliate himself deep into the match.
Dustin Rhodes Wishes This Wrestler Was Still With AEW
Dustin Rhodes admits there is one former AEW star who he wishes was still with the company. AEW has brought in a fair amount of talent, but there is a small group of performers who helped get the promotion off the ground. One of those names is Cody Rhodes, who left AEW earlier this year to return to WWE.
Zelina Vega Describes What A WWE TV Taping Day Is Like
Zelina Vega revealed that a WWE taping is not much different from a regular TV shoot. We all know that pro wrestling is scripted like many other television programs. The question is how much of the show is predetermined. In terms of the storylines and the results, those are mostly planned before taping. Vega discussed it during an interview on the "That's Dope!" podcast.
Shawn Spears Comments On The Criticism That AEW's Roster Is Too Bloated
One of the complaints that some people have regarding AEW is that the roster is too bloated, hence why some wrestlers can often go weeks without being seen. However, Shawn Spears doesn't see that as a negative. As he told "K&S WrestleFest," it means "a lot of people have jobs, a lot of people can feed their families."
Bruce Prichard Says Former WWE Superstar 'Legitimately Hated' Entertaining Kids
Clowns are typically seen as happy, jolly individuals who make balloons and act silly to entertain children, but that was far from the case when it came to Doink The Clown. The classic WWE character fell into the same territory as other infamous clowns who struck fear into the hearts of children, a true heel in every sense. Flipping the norms with Doink proved to be a great idea for the company, and during the latest "Something To Wrestle," Bruce Prichard revealed the extent to which the persona was rooted in reality.
