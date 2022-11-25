Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Astros steal high-profile free-agent DH from Red Sox in first major offseason signing
Days after the Red Sox were named a ‘top contender‘ for free-agent slugger Jose Abreu, they’ll have to add ‘Find pitchers who can get him out’ to their offseason to-do list, instead. On Monday afternoon, Bob Nightengale broke the news that the Houston Astros are...
MLB insider claims Yankees had ridiculous worry about Aaron Judge leaving
There were plenty of reasons for New York Yankees fans and employees to be concerned about Aaron Judge potentially leaving in free agency. For starters, they “lowballed” him in the offseason and then made the offer public two hours before the start of Opening Day. Bad look. Judge...
How Will Chicago White Sox Replace Jose Abreu?
With Jose Abreu leaving the Chicago White Sox for the Houston Astros, the White Sox will need to replace his bat this winter. Andrew Vaughn should move over to first base, but which outfielders should the White Sox target? Jack Vita shares his opinion.
An Exercise of Possibility for the 2023 Chicago White Sox
The 2022 San Diego Padres provide a great example of how changes on the margins can pay dividends.
Chicago Cubs ‘considering’ one-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly ‘considering’ going after a former All-Star outfielder who missed all of the 2022 season. The
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Where to next after missing on Jose Abreu?
A familiar trend is developing for the Chicago Cubs in each offseason since 2018. Each offseason provides the Cubs with a prime free-agent target that would address their needs and for one reason or another, the Cubs opt against signing that free agent. Dating back to Bryce Harper in 2018 to Carlos Correa last offseason, there have been players available that the Cubs should have been a major player for but remained on the sidelines.
Chicago Cubs hired a baseball scientist last month. Meet Mike Sonne — and see what he hopes to do for the team’s on-field performance.
Mike Sonne likes to joke that his family members are terrible Canadians. They don’t care much, if at all, for hockey. But they love baseball. When Sonne was a kid, it became a tradition to attend a Blue Jays game on his birthday. After moving from Toronto to Windsor, Ontario, all that separated them from a big-league game was the Detroit River and roughly three miles to the Tigers ballpark. “I ...
Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera suspended 35 games in VWL
Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has learned his fate. Cabrera had infamously begun a benches clearing brawl back on November 19 when he attempted to channel his inner Rougned Odor. Carlos Castro had belted his third homer of the game against Caribes de Anzoategui, leading to a bat flip while he said something to the Anzoategui bench. Cabrera met Castro just after he rounded first with a clothesline, causing the chaotic scene to erupt on the diamond.
Chicago Cubs fans are going to hate this White Sox rumor
Oof. Not how I wanted to start my Monday morning when scrolling through anything I may have missed regarding Chicago Cubs rumors. What's worse? Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals, or Willson Contreras to the Chicago White Sox? In the tweet below, Bill Ripken explains why he thinks Contreras is a perfect fit for the south siders. Unfortunately, he's not really wrong. Contreras would be a good fit in theory. Honestly, it makes sense why it could or couldn't happen, and here's why.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
The Chicago Bears’ Bold Plan for Justin Fields Is Putting the Future of the Franchise at Risk
The Chicago Bears are putting Justin Fields in harm's way far too often. The post The Chicago Bears’ Bold Plan for Justin Fields Is Putting the Future of the Franchise at Risk appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers getting priced out of the trade fans have been begging for
The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a wait-and-see approach with the 2022-23 season and the big decision of whether or not they want to trade Russell Westbrook. And as it stands right now, it does not seem likely that the Lakers will actually move Westbrook this season. If the team...
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
Multiple reports state Tyler Van Dyke Miami football starting QB
Several reports on social media have stated that Tyler Van Dyke is expected to start for the Miami football team in the last 2022 regular season game versus Pittsburgh. Geo Milian of Canes Country was the first to report Van Dyke is starting. Florida State was the only game Van Dyke has played in the last four with a shoulder injury.
3 backup options for the Cubs if they go cheap after missing out on Jose Abreu
In a move that will almost certainly put Cubs fans on edge, veteran first baseman Jose Abreu - who was reportedly at the top of the team's wish list - has reportedly agreed to terms with the World Series champion Houston Astros, taking the premier first base option off the free agent market.
Chicago Cubs: Noted Cub killer signs with Chunichi Dragons
Chicago Cubs fans can sigh a bit of relief today as former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons, per Jon Morosi. Aquino, 28, spent his MLB career up-and-down between the Majors and Minors, hitting .211/.285/.434 with 41 home runs and 255 strikeouts in 244 games with the Reds. He showed some tremendous raw power, hitting some absolute tanks in his time with the Reds, but there were a lot of holes in the swing at the MLB level. Why does this concern the Chicago Cubs? Because he absolutely destroyed Cubs' pitching.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 under the radar FAs to target
The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason as the team has the goal of spending intelligently in order to return to contention in 2023 but thus far, there has been little action as Major League Baseball teams continue to wait for the free agent market to set. The Cubs have been swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason as they have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops, several free-agent first basemen including Jose Abreu, free-agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger, and several free-agent starting pitching options including Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.
Nazareth Academy Holds On To Beat Peoria High for 5A Football Title, 45-44
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WMBD) — Peoria High fell a point short. Nazareth Academy stopped Malachi Washington on a two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter game and held to beat the Lions, 45-44, in a thrilling class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday. Washington carried […]
