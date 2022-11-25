ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Where to next after missing on Jose Abreu?

A familiar trend is developing for the Chicago Cubs in each offseason since 2018. Each offseason provides the Cubs with a prime free-agent target that would address their needs and for one reason or another, the Cubs opt against signing that free agent. Dating back to Bryce Harper in 2018 to Carlos Correa last offseason, there have been players available that the Cubs should have been a major player for but remained on the sidelines.
Chicago Cubs hired a baseball scientist last month. Meet Mike Sonne — and see what he hopes to do for the team’s on-field performance.

Mike Sonne likes to joke that his family members are terrible Canadians. They don’t care much, if at all, for hockey. But they love baseball. When Sonne was a kid, it became a tradition to attend a Blue Jays game on his birthday. After moving from Toronto to Windsor, Ontario, all that separated them from a big-league game was the Detroit River and roughly three miles to the Tigers ballpark. “I ...
Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera suspended 35 games in VWL

Former New York Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has learned his fate. Cabrera had infamously begun a benches clearing brawl back on November 19 when he attempted to channel his inner Rougned Odor. Carlos Castro had belted his third homer of the game against Caribes de Anzoategui, leading to a bat flip while he said something to the Anzoategui bench. Cabrera met Castro just after he rounded first with a clothesline, causing the chaotic scene to erupt on the diamond.
Chicago Cubs fans are going to hate this White Sox rumor

Oof. Not how I wanted to start my Monday morning when scrolling through anything I may have missed regarding Chicago Cubs rumors. What's worse? Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals, or Willson Contreras to the Chicago White Sox? In the tweet below, Bill Ripken explains why he thinks Contreras is a perfect fit for the south siders. Unfortunately, he's not really wrong. Contreras would be a good fit in theory. Honestly, it makes sense why it could or couldn't happen, and here's why.
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
Multiple reports state Tyler Van Dyke Miami football starting QB

Several reports on social media have stated that Tyler Van Dyke is expected to start for the Miami football team in the last 2022 regular season game versus Pittsburgh. Geo Milian of Canes Country was the first to report Van Dyke is starting. Florida State was the only game Van Dyke has played in the last four with a shoulder injury.
Chicago Cubs: Noted Cub killer signs with Chunichi Dragons

Chicago Cubs fans can sigh a bit of relief today as former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year deal with the Chunichi Dragons, per Jon Morosi. Aquino, 28, spent his MLB career up-and-down between the Majors and Minors, hitting .211/.285/.434 with 41 home runs and 255 strikeouts in 244 games with the Reds. He showed some tremendous raw power, hitting some absolute tanks in his time with the Reds, but there were a lot of holes in the swing at the MLB level. Why does this concern the Chicago Cubs? Because he absolutely destroyed Cubs' pitching.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 under the radar FAs to target

The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason as the team has the goal of spending intelligently in order to return to contention in 2023 but thus far, there has been little action as Major League Baseball teams continue to wait for the free agent market to set. The Cubs have been swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason as they have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops, several free-agent first basemen including Jose Abreu, free-agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger, and several free-agent starting pitching options including Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.
