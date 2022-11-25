The Chicago Cubs are expected to have an active offseason as the team has the goal of spending intelligently in order to return to contention in 2023 but thus far, there has been little action as Major League Baseball teams continue to wait for the free agent market to set. The Cubs have been swimming in the deep end of free agency this offseason as they have been connected to each of the top four free-agent shortstops, several free-agent first basemen including Jose Abreu, free-agent centerfielder Cody Bellinger, and several free-agent starting pitching options including Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

