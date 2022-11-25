Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Monday, November 28, 2022
SETTLEMENT REQUIRES CITY AGENCIES TO IMPROVE SERVICES FOR DIABETIC CHILDREN: United States District Judge Nina Gershon in Brooklyn federal court has granted preliminary approval to a landmark settlement that will ensure children with diabetes in NYC receive the care they need to fully participate in school and school-related activities. The proposed class action settlement resolves claims that New York City, the Department of Education, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and the Office of School Health systemically failed to ensure that students with diabetes could attend school safely and have access to the same educational opportunities as their peers, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act and the New York City Human Rights Law.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Selfhelp Opens Affordable Community on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Selfhelp has opened 11 Park Drive, an affordable housing community for seniors in the Long Island hamlet of Wyandanch. The developer’s SHASAM service model will provide onsite social services. The property is located adjacent to a Long Island Railroad stop, as well as a larger affordable housing development named Wyandanch Village.
techeblog.com
This Luxury Robotic Parking Spot in NYC Will Cost You $300,000 or More
You won’t need ZF EasyTurn technology to park in this luxury robotic parking spot in NYC, just $300,000 USD. Believe it or not, that is the low-end for one of these spots, as they run all the way up to $595,000+ at 121 East 22nd Street near NYC’s Gramercy Park where a 140-unit condo building developed by Toll Brothers boasts 24 automated parking spaces.
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
Red flags raised up once again on Hylan Boulevard in celebration of Albanian Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- You may notice several sets of red flags along Hylan Boulevard this weekend as it commemorates an important day in Albanian culture. Albanian Independence Day, which is held on Nov. 28, commemorates the country’s revolt from the Ottoman Empire in 1912. The event marks the first Albanian parliamentary state.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn democratic machine appoints Little Pakistan residents to party posts without their knowledge
At least ten people living in Brooklyn’s Little Pakistan neighborhood were appointed to obscure but meaningful positions within the borough’s Democratic Party organization without their knowledge in October, an investigation by THE CITY has found. The irregular appointments were for the “county committee,” a body of neighborhood representatives...
NY1
Beloved historic church may leave East Village
In the nearly two years since a massive six alarm fire destroyed all but the facade of the Middle Collegiate Church on Second Avenue in the East Village, church officials have spent more than $4 million to prepare the area for possible construction to rebuild the neighborhood church. However, Rev....
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
News 12
Power & Politics: Republicans narrow the gap, gain ground in southern Brooklyn
It's been a few weeks since Election Day and many are still buzzing about what happened in New York. In Congress, Republicans narrowed the gap – winning 11 of 26 seats. Only one of those seats was in the city, NY-11, encompassing Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.
‘This is not science fiction, this is reality’: NASA Ambassador to present ‘The Latest Search For Extraterrestrial Life’ at Clay Pit Ponds
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It may seem like something out of science fiction, but here’s the reality, according to NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Harold Kozak: We are not alone. On Dec. 3, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the at the Clay Pit Ponds Nature Center, located...
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The Bronx
You better think twice before your impatience pushes you to drive down a bus lane or, worse yet, double park on one and creating a traffic jam. The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) announced last week that it has activated its automated bus lane enforcement cameras for the first time in The Bronx. They are now on the Bx12 and the Bx41 routes and will activate it in the coming days along the Bx19.
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Outstanding bottom fishing these past couple days, from Islip to the tip! Great action on the north shore too. Wrecks are holding strong. Good eating size tog, sea bass, codfish, and more. Striped bass blitzes along the south shore. Death rats to slots and overs. Peanut bunker is fueling this...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
One Brooklyn Health System Offline After Unexplained IT Issue
The computer network system at a major Brooklyn hospital network has been offline since Nov. 19 – leaving medical staff unable to access patient medical records or to upload laboratory and test results to electronic patient portals, according to doctors and other people aware of the situation. The outage...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Ballot-harvesting fraud in Staten Island election shows we need to rein in absentee voting (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It’s one of the lingering after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic: A pretty much wide-open system in New York State for absentee voting. It’s time to pull back on it. During the pandemic, New York began allowing residents to vote absentee if they feared...
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
