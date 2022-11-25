ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA and Qatar Continue to Fumble Human Rights Issues

When FIFA awarded the 2018 World Cup to Russia, and the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in the same announcement, there was nobody on planet Earth who could look at it and say "yeah, that was done above board." FIFA is one of the most obviously corrupt organizations in the world, and they proved it by giving these two human-rights violating nations the opportunity to boost their economies and bring in massive amounts of tourism money.
