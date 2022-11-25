Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce
"We're all humans. We do the best we could do," Tom Brady said on his Sirius XM show after he and Gisele Bündchen filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, following 13 years of marriage Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. On Monday's episode of his Sirius XM show Let's Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, discussed "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges, after he and Bündchen, 42, filed for divorce on Friday, which was finalized hours later. "I think there's...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Cowboys Killer Aaron Rodgers: Ready to Quit?
Cowboys killer Aaron Rodgers and his Packers are 4-8 and essentially out of the playoff hunt. So, Mister Rodgers …
Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo
ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith defended Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for being in a photo showing racists at his high school in 1957. The post Stephen A. Smith Says Jerry Jones ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ Scrutiny For School Segregation Photo appeared first on NewsOne.
‘This Was Not Tom’s Idea’: Gisele Bündchen Pulled The Trigger On $400 Million Divorce As Tom Brady Begged For Reconciliation
Tom Brady was privately begging his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen for a shot at saving their marriage but she refused to give it another go, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the situation have begun to speak out about Tom and Gisele’s relationship problems in the days after their divorce was finalized in Florida. An insider revealed that Tom had no intention of getting a divorce and wanted his marriage of 13 years to work. Another source told People that Tom was prepared to “do whatever it took to make things work.” “This was not Tom’s idea. This was never Tom’s...
NFL Rumors: New Details About Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Serious’ Injury
It sounds like Aaron Rodgers will be going under the knife this offseason. The NFL world recently discovered a big reason why Rodgers hasn’t been playing at his standard MVP-caliber level this season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week confirmed he’s dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand, an injury he sustained in early October.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Injured During Warmups
An NFL starting quarterback has reportedly suffered an injury during pregame warmups and he will not play on Sunday afternoon. Bears starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who was set to start for Justin Fields, suffered an injury during pregame warmups. He will not be able to play on Sunday afternoon. Chicago...
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Aaron Rodgers hurt
The Packers ran out of time against Hurts, who seems poised to take the torch from Rodgers as the next MVP.
Skunk invades stadium during Cleveland Browns game
The skunk, which was spotted in Section 140 during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is still at large.
Bears WR Darnell Mooney Done for Season
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) is out for the remainder of the season. It’s another crucial blow to the Chicago offense that seemed to be hitting its stride before Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields went down. The Bears may finish in the cellar of the NFC North, but Fields and the team have shown enough for fans to be excited about heading into next season. Something that will be worth keeping an eye on is if Mooney remains the team’s top option at wide receiver in 2023 or if the front office decides to make moves in free agency or in April’s draft.
Yardbarker
Eagles Stock Market Report: Eagles Rush to Win Over Packers
GOAT or no GOAT, the Green Bay Packers couldn't match up with the now 10-1 Eagles on Sunday Night Football. There were hiccups for Philadelphia during a 40-33 win and the occasional reminder that Aaron Rodgers is still Aaron Rodgers but the struggling Packers' defense was completely overwhelmed by a dominant Eagles running attack that amassed 363 yards rushing, including a career-highs from Jalen Hurts (157) and Miles Sanders (143).
Chiefs Expected to Sign RB Melvin Gordon to Practice Squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign free-agent running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It felt likely that Gordon would end up somewhere, as it’s clear he still has something left in the tank. The reason for his release by Denver was constant fumbling. In 41 games with the Broncos, Gordon coughed the football up 12 times, including in his final game with the team in Week 11. With an unimpressive and injured Kansas City backfield, Gordon could be in the mix pretty soon.
NFL Week 13 Lines: First Look At Biggest Week Of Season So Far
There are 18 weeks in the NFL regular season, so every game is of utmost importance. But there are some weeks, especially as we near the end of the campaign, that carry a little more significance. Week 13 is one of those weeks. Starting Thursday night when the New England...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 highlights: Eagles top Packers, Aaron Rodgers exits
Week 12 of the NFL season continued Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups. Closing things out, Jalen Hurts and the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) took down the Green Bay Packers (4-8) by double digits after a back-and-forth battle on Sunday Night Football that included nine total touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers exited in the second half with an oblique injury and never returned.
