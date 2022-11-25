Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Go Sock Skating at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, NC
Indoor “sock skating” at the Schiele Museum is just the thing for kids to get out their energy during colder months. Located in Gastonia, NC, the Schiele Museum is only about an hour from Greenville, SC, or 35 minutes from Charlotte, NC. Sometimes you just come across something...
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Stanly News & Press
ADDC organizes campaign to purchase popcorn machine with direct ties to Albemarle’s past
The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation is organizing a fundraiser to help reclaim a piece of the city’s history. The organization is looking to secure $3,250 to purchase the original popcorn machine from the old Center Theatre, located on West Main Street in downtown Albemarle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in the efforts. As of Monday morning, $225 has been raised.
country1037fm.com
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina
If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
Neighbors concerned for wildlife being impaled while hopping fences in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Some neighbors in south Charlotte are upset with their homeowner’s association after spiked fences were installed because they say they’re causing harm to wildlife in the area. Channel 9 reporter Almiya White spoke with residents about one incident over the weekend that raised alarms. Sue...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WXII 12
Christmas in the Triad: Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights offers unique experience during holidays
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Watch the 2020 Tanglewoods festival of lights above. The Tanglewood Park festival of lights is once again taking up the stage during the holiday seasons in the triad. The shows run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Clemmons. Organizers said Thursday through Sunday show are...
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
Stanly News & Press
After more than three decades of service, Mike Hinson looks back on his iconic Red Cross business
Within his sprawling three-acre kingdom at the corner of N.C. Highway 24-27 and South Oak Ridge Road, heaps of vintage memorabilia — ranging from car tags and old signs to car parts and gas pumps — are strewn about in a haphazard maze of stuff most people would consider junk.
Stanly News & Press
With its new exhibit, Oakboro Museum highlights diversity of cookie jars
As a longtime first grade teacher, one of Jane Barnhardt’s favorite books to read to her students was “Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar.”. “It’s a wonderful book for teaching kids to read,” she said. It also is the name of the latest exhibit...
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
Mobile emergency department sent to Atrium main, children’s hospitals
CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health has deployed its mobile hospital to its main and children’s hospitals, the health system announced. Atrium Health’s Mobile Emergency Department will be deployed to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Levine Children’s Hospital to help their emergency departments. The mobile unit will...
WCNC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
wccbcharlotte.com
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
State, city grant with help historic African-American school in North Carolina
The school, built in the 1920s, was constructed for African-Americans who worked in the area during segregation.
WFAE.org
Worm Wars: Charlotte's cankerworms are nearly gone, but tree bands are still going up
If you're new to Charlotte, let's catch you up on an unusual holiday tradition that takes place around this time of year, but seems to be declining. It's called cankerworm banding. Every year around Thanksgiving, many of us buy rolls of plastic and insulation, wrap them around tree trunks, then coat the plastic with sticky, resiny-smelling goop.
Catawba holiday shopping weekend turns violent outside Dollar General shooting
CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Catawba Police said a man is under arrest after an argument turned into a shooting in a Dollar General parking lot this weekend. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday at the store’s Oxford School Road location. According to a press release from the Catawba Police Dept., officers […]
Stanly News & Press
DAR awards Good Citizens for 2022
The Yadkin River Patriots Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognized six high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens at the DAR meeting on Nov. 18 at the Stanly County Family YMCA Pavilion. Parents and guidance counselors or other school representatives were invited to join members...
