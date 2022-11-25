ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Go Sock Skating at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, NC

Indoor “sock skating” at the Schiele Museum is just the thing for kids to get out their energy during colder months. Located in Gastonia, NC, the Schiele Museum is only about an hour from Greenville, SC, or 35 minutes from Charlotte, NC. Sometimes you just come across something...
GASTONIA, NC
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
UNION COUNTY, NC
ADDC organizes campaign to purchase popcorn machine with direct ties to Albemarle’s past

The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation is organizing a fundraiser to help reclaim a piece of the city’s history. The organization is looking to secure $3,250 to purchase the original popcorn machine from the old Center Theatre, located on West Main Street in downtown Albemarle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in the efforts. As of Monday morning, $225 has been raised.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Holiday Events At The Union Exchange In Monroe North Carolina

If you’re looking for holiday events this season, The Union Exchange in Monroe, North Carolina offers a lot! The spot is a charming family-run farm and artisan market on New Town Road. So, once you put away the leftovers and shop til you drop, take a moment to gather your crew and visit this fun venue. The Union Exchange welcomes you rain or shine to enjoy the warmth inside the historic Auction Barn, under the outside heated patio or by the cozy fire pit. The artisan market is open Black Friday until 8 p.m. to shop for those uniquely crafted gifts. That’s the kick off for a complete holiday season of fun at The Union Exchange with events through December 18. Enjoy food trucks, music, hot chocolate and mulled wine. There’s Santa visits on two weekends between December 9-18. And, there’s no need for reservations and no entry fee. They welcome pups leashed and outside. So, if Santa pops outdoors, you might grab a Santa pup pic.
MONROE, NC
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The cost to buy a Christmas tree this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that Thanksgiving is in the books, many are turning their attention to Christmas -- if they haven't already. As millions of Americans start their Christmas tree shopping, just like many other items, Christmas trees cost more this season. Experts estimate real Christmas trees will cost...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Ice Skating Is Back At The Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bundle up and get ready for chilly gliding at the Whitewater Center. Every fall the upper pond of the Whitewater center is transformed into a skating rink that is out of this world. The Whitewater Center’s ice rink consists of over 24,000 sq. ft. of unique...
CHARLOTTE, NC
DAR awards Good Citizens for 2022

The Yadkin River Patriots Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recognized six high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens at the DAR meeting on Nov. 18 at the Stanly County Family YMCA Pavilion. Parents and guidance counselors or other school representatives were invited to join members...
STANLY COUNTY, NC

