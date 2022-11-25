ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing

By Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awdd2_0jNMqDLu00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. About $1.8 million more.

A lucky winner who bought $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said it was the third largest win in the history of the game.

They said the person bought the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program and matched the numbers on all five balls.

The odds of doing so are 1 in 962,598, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 1, 6, 9, 14, 36

If you bought the ticket on either the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery app, you could be the lucky winner of the $1,860,192 jackpot.

The largest Cash 5 jackpot win so far was April 19, 2021 when two Charlotte women split a $2.1 million jackpot.

Friday’s jackpot has since reset to $100,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 36

Chelle Longway
3d ago

congratulations.....very nice THANKSgiving......DEFINITELY ALOT TO BE GRATEFUL FOR 🥰🥰🥰

Reply
13
Jamie
3d ago

how convenient, right in Raleigh. Go figure. Congrats though!

Reply(1)
15
Justin Mashburn
3d ago

the fact you guy play the lottery online is 1000% going to ruin some peoples lives. its a nice option i bouggt powerball tickets on there but still.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
country1037fm.com

Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas

Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

NC man wins $2 million after buying $20 lottery ticket

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Yoni Davila, of East Flat Rock, bought a $20 lottery ticket and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Davila bought his ticket from Triangle Stop Food Store on Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. When Davila arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy