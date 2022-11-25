$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. About $1.8 million more.

A lucky winner who bought $1 Carolina Cash 5 ticket in Raleigh won a $1.8 million jackpot in the Thanksgiving Day drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said it was the third largest win in the history of the game.

They said the person bought the ticket through the lottery’s Online Play program and matched the numbers on all five balls.

The odds of doing so are 1 in 962,598, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers were: 1, 6, 9, 14, 36

If you bought the ticket on either the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery app, you could be the lucky winner of the $1,860,192 jackpot.

The largest Cash 5 jackpot win so far was April 19, 2021 when two Charlotte women split a $2.1 million jackpot.

Friday’s jackpot has since reset to $100,000.

